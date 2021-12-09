Cheat Sheet: Steelers at Vikings

The Vikings lost Super Bowl IV to Kansas City. Several years later, Minnesota lost Super Bowl VIII to the Dolphins. Then they faced the Steelers in Pittsburgh's first Super Bowl appearance. That didn't go well for Minnesota, and neither did Super Bowl XI when the Vikings fell to Oakland. During an eight-year stretch, the Vikings appeared in half of the NFL's Super Bowls. Things went similarly, but very different, around this time period for Pittsburgh. Starting with this victory over the Vikings, Pittsburgh then went on to win three more Super Bowls over a five-year period kickstarted by this game. Seven Vikings from this game went on to the Hall of Fame. 14 Steelers from Super Bowl IX did the same. Pittsburgh's defense was the story of this game, and appropriately so, the Steelers Super Bowl scoring began with a safety of Fran Tarkenton. Minnesota's only points from this game came from a touchdown on a blocked punt. The Vikings were only able to muster nine first downs in this game. Franco Harris rushed for 158 yards, which was more yardage than the Vikings entire offense could generate. Harris was named Super Bowl IX's Most Valuable Player…and so it began.