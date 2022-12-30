Cheat Sheet: Steelers at Ravens

Baltimore manhandled the Chiefs in the Wild Card round of the playoffs, winning 30-7, while the Steelers were on bye to open the post season. After a slow start, Pittsburgh got on the board first with a Rashard Mendenhall touchdown plunge. But the Ravens roared back and took a 21-7 lead into halftime on the road. The third quarter belonged to the Steelers, though, with Ben Roethlisberger throwing touchdown passes to Heath Miller and then Hines Ward to tie the game. Pittsburgh and the Ravens exchanged field goals before Roethlisberger hit Antonio Brown 58 yards downfield to put the Steelers on the 2-yard line very late in the game. Mendenhall sealed the Steelers' victory with a touchdown run with just 1:33 remaining. Even with 54 total points scored, this was a defensive battle. Baltimore finished the day with just 126 yards of total offense. Terrell Suggs had three sacks, and the Ravens sacked Roethlisberger six times. James Harrison had three sacks of his own, and Joe Flacco was sacked five times. Baltimore finished with just 35 rushing yards, while the Steelers could only muster 71 yards on the ground in a very physical affair. After edging out the Ravens, Pittsburgh went on to defeat the Jets in the AFC Championship game before finally falling to Aaron Rodgers and the Packers in Super Bowl XLV.