Cheat Sheet: Steelers at Panthers

While this game might not be all that memorable in a positive fashion for Carolina, it sure was for Ben Roethlisberger. In a Thursday night matchup squaring Roethlisberger against Cam Newton, Roethlisberger finished the night with 328 passing yards and five touchdown throws, while Newton was sacked five times while producing just 203 yards of total offense. This was Pittsburgh's fifth-straight win, but the Steelers lost four of their final six games and failed to make the playoffs for the first time since 2013.