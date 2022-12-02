Cheat Sheet: Steelers at Falcons

This series began in 1966 with Pittsburgh winning the two meetings that took place in the '60s. The upcoming decades weren't any kinder to Atlanta, as the Steelers were 2-1 in the '70s, 3-0 in the '80s, and 4-0 in the '90s. In the 2000s, Pittsburgh is 3-1-1 against the Falcons, but the Steelers have won three in a row. Overall, the Steelers lead this series 14-2-1 and, of course, the Falcons and Pittsburgh have never met in the postseason. Mike Tomlin is 3-0 against the Falcons, which is one of four teams that he is yet to lose to as the Steelers head coach.