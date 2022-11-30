Week 13 Injury Report (Falcons)

The Steelers began their preparation for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons, working inside at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on Wednesday.

Running back Najee Harris didn't practice after suffering an oblique injury against the Colts on Monday night.

Coach Mike Tomlin provided what little update he had available at his weekly press conference on Tuesday about Harris.

"There's just not enough time since we landed and getting that looked at," said Tomlin. "As always, his participation and the quality of that participation will be our guide in terms of developing a role for him and what that might look like."

Running back Jaylen Warren was back at practice on Wednesday as a full participant after missing the Colts game with a hamstring injury. Warren said after practice, "Doctors cleared me, I'm ready to go."

With Harris injured in the game, and Warren already out, it was running backs Benny Snell Jr. and Anthony McFarland Jr., who was a gameday activation on Monday, who carried the load.

Snell finished with 12 carries for 62 yards and a touchdown, and one reception for six yards. McFarland had six carries for 30 yards and two receptions for 11 yards.

"I thought they stayed within their skillset," said Tomlin. "Benny is a deliberate, one-cut, downhill runner. Ant Mac is bursty and explosive and good in space. I thought they leaned on their strengths."

The Steelers have a group of players nursing what Tomlin referred to as 'bumps and bruises,' and with a short time to recover after Monday night, several of them were limited on Wednesday, including linebackers T.J. Watt (ribs), Myles Jack (knee) and Robert Spillane (oblique), safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (ribs), center Mason Cole (foot) and defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi (toe).

"I may do some things globally, particularly with how we work on a Wednesday, for example, in an effort to be inclusive to bring the preparation to some of those guys who are less than ready to start the physical work," said Tomlin.