Cheat Sheet: Steelers at Chiefs

It is rather surprising that the Steelers and Kansas City have only met in the playoffs twice over the last 50+ years. Houston won the division in 1993, but the Steelers got into the dance as a wild card team and headed to Kansas City in the first round of the playoffs. Merrill Hoge's 32-yard touchdown reception opened the scoring in this game and Pittsburgh took a 17-7 lead into halftime. The play of the game came very late in the game when the Steelers had a punt blocked, giving the Chiefs the ball on Pittsburgh's nine-yard line. On fourth down, Joe Montana threw a touchdown to Tim Barnett to send this game into overtime. Nick Lowery nailed a 32-yard field goal with 11:03 left in overtime for the win. The Chiefs went on to beat Houston the next week before finally falling to the Bills in the AFC Championship.