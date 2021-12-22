Week 16 Injury Report (Chiefs)

The Steelers returned to the field on Wednesday as they prepare to take on the Kansas City Chiefs this week.

Tight end Pat Freiermuth didn't practice, still in the concussion protocol after being injured against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. With Freiermuth still down, there is good news as tight end Kevin Rader was a full participant. Rader missed the Titans game with a hip injury.

Defensive lineman Chris Wormley didn't practice on Wednesday after suffering a groin injury against the Titans. The only other player who didn't practice was cornerback Joe Haden, strictly a coaches decision.

Among those who were full participants on Wednesday were quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (pectoral/right shoulder), linebacker Buddy Johnson (foot), and defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs (ankle).

Offensive lineman Kevin Dotson returned to practice, giving the Steelers a 21-day window to activate him from the Reserve/Injured list to the 53-man roster, or he would have to sit out the remainder of the season. Dotson was originally placed on the Reserve/Injured List on Nov. 20.

Dotson, who was drafted by the Steelers in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, started nine games, including Weeks 1-10, at left guard before suffering an ankle injury.

The Steelers placed, linebacker Devin Bush, offensive tackle Zach Banner and linebacker Marcus Allen on the Reserve/COVID-19 List on Monday as well.