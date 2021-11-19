Chargers are talking about Najee, QBs and more

Coach Brandon Staley on if their defense is preparing for quarterbacks Ben Roethlisberger and Mason Rudolph:

"You have to prepare for both styles. I feel like you get a strong sense of how they play with Mason because you have last week to go over, and then last year when he was in the game - you have film of him playing in games. Then, you can certainly watch him in the preseason, just to get a feel for if this offense is really changing for him. They're a similar style of players. Mason's a big statured guy. He has a very good arm, has enough mobility, like Ben. I think that we have a good plan for both guys. We're going to have to prepare that way.

"Like I said, fortunately for us, we've seen him in games, so we have a good idea of how he plays and his style of play, his mannerisms and some of those game-day differences between him and Ben, maybe how he operates from a communication standpoint at the line of scrimmage in the shotgun - all of those little things."

Safety Derwin James Jr. on Roethlisberger:

"We have to prepare like he's playing. He's a professional, he can get healthy within the next two days, or a day. We have to prepare like he's still there. Whoever their quarterback is we have to prepare because it's football."

Staley on Coach Mike Tomlin:

"Well, number one, there's not another guy that I have more respect for in the league. His consistency and performance; he's been an NFL head coach for 14 years and he's never had a losing season. He's made two Super Bowls, won one of them. There have been nine playoff appearances and seven division titles in one of the premier divisions in football. He was the youngest head coach, at the time, to win a Super Bowl. When I went into my interviews last year, because I've watched this guy for a long time and what stands out to me is his humility. He's an outstanding communicator. I was with (former Steelers offensive line coach) Mike Munchak in Denver, who was with Mike for several years. Mike (Munchak) is a Hall of Fame player and coach, and just the level of respect that he had for Mike (Tomlin) - this guy's as good as it gets in all of sports.

"It's that humility, that communication, that competitiveness. When I went into my interviews last year, a lot of people were asking me, 'Who do you pattern your game after?' Mike Tomlin was at the top of my list because he was an offensive player, played wideout at William & Mary, he had only been a coordinator for one year before he became a head coach. I felt like I saw a lot of myself in him. I was hoping to pattern a lot of my game after him. Watching him with a young quarterback, he had one of the top quarterbacks in the game as a young head coach and that was certainly something that I was hoping to do. I just think that this guy, his consistency and his leadership skills and his ability to adapt over time.