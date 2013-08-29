Carter is Digest Player of Week

CHRIS CARTER
Outside Linebacker
He got a start because Coach Mike Tomlin opted to rest three of the four starting linebackers in this preseason finale, and Chris Carter made the most of it. Some might have believed Carter had a roster spot sewn up following the trade of Adrian Robinson to the Eagles last week, but Carter was taking nothing for granted.
Through three quarters, Carter had three tackles and two sacks, one of which forced a Carolina punt and the other of which came on a third down in scoring territory and forced the Panthers to settle for a field goal. He also forced a fumble. Those were his totals for the game, because he played little in the fourth quarter.
Carter is the Steelers Digest Player of the Week.
Also considered were David Paulson, who caught four passes for 41 yards, including a 13-yard touchdown; Felix Jones, who led the team with 14 carries for 56 yards, and also caught two passes for 9 more; Al Woods, who had five tackles; and Derek Moye, who caught two passes for 55 yards and also showed a lot of hustle in running down Panthers cornerback Josh Norman after a 70-yard return to save a touchdown.