Carter is Digest Player of Week

CHRIS CARTER

Outside Linebacker

He got a start because Coach Mike Tomlin opted to rest three of the four starting linebackers in this preseason finale, and Chris Carter made the most of it. Some might have believed Carter had a roster spot sewn up following the trade of Adrian Robinson to the Eagles last week, but Carter was taking nothing for granted.

Through three quarters, Carter had three tackles and two sacks, one of which forced a Carolina punt and the other of which came on a third down in scoring territory and forced the Panthers to settle for a field goal. He also forced a fumble. Those were his totals for the game, because he played little in the fourth quarter.

Carter is the Steelers Digest Player of the Week.