Cardinals are talking about T.J., Cam and more

Coach Jonathan Gannon on interim offensive coordinator Eddie Faulkner and Mike Sullivan:

"(He's a) good coach. He's been around the block a little bit. Him with Coach Sullivan, I don't really know him personally, but I saw a couple different changes this last week as they kind of took it over and they played good on offense last week, so a big-time challenge."

Gannon on what changes he saw from the Steelers offense this past week:

"They always play with high energy. I think that comes from the head coach. The play types were a little bit different, and you could see where they put their emphasis on."

Running back James Conner on Faulkner, who was his running backs coach with the Steelers:

"I am excited for him. Coach Eddie works hard. He is well equipped for the job. Consistent day in and day out. Not surprising. I know he is going to do a good job."

Quarterback Kyler Murray on his expectations for Sunday:

"I'm expecting a hostile environment, fans that love football and their team. I honestly enjoy playing on the road. We were taught that in college. Just being road warriors and going into another place and winning. That was something we prided ourselves on, so I've tried to take that into the league. It' really a mindset. It's going to be fun though. You don't get many chances to be in environments like this one and I've never been there. Well, I have for a college game, but not since I've been in the league. I'm sure it's going to be a sight to see. We've got to go in there and execute."

Gannon what he's learned about coaching by looking at Coach Mike Tomlin's career:

"I know this about Mike Tomlin. He has been there 17 years. His team always plays with a level of physicality and belief that they're going to win every game they play. It's very impressive to watch them, all three units, on tape year to year or week to week—whatever it is. Just prepping for them before on different teams, and then this week all our energy and focus is into this team, but you see that they always show up and obviously he has done a really good job."

Gannon on if the Steelers consistent success is a credit to the coaching and culture:

"I think all of it. There's consistency with what they've been doing for a long time. You can see the type of players that they have that they value through their draft process and player acquisition. Coach Tomlin is not confused about who he brings in that building. I know that, and you see it show up."

Conner on playing in Pittsburgh again:

"It will be nice. It will be cool. I will have some family at the game. It will be cool to be back."

Conner on what it will mean to play at Acrisure Stadium:

"It's a special place for sure, starting back in college in the same stadium at Pitt. As soon as I graduated high school, it was like a month that I got down to training camp and was in Pittsburgh for the whole time. A special, special place for sure."

Conner on if the Steelers take on the personality of Pittsburgh:

"You hear the term blue-collar a lot. I feel like it's blue-collar people, the team has a blue-collar style, hard-nosed, steel, all that type of stuff. I think the team takes on the people of the town."

Murray on if James Conner has told him anything about Pittsburgh:

"Yeah, he spent a lot of time there. I've just been talking to him about how special his time there was with the guys that he got to play with and how they did things."