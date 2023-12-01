Cardinals are talking about T.J., Cam and more

The Steelers take on the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at Acrisure Stadium, a game that will mark the return of running back James Conner to Pittsburgh.
Conner was drafted by the Steelers in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft out of the University of Pittsburgh and played four seasons in the black and gold.
Conner is excited to return to where his NFL career began and knows it's going to be a tough test.
"It's a special place for sure, starting back in college in the same stadium at Pitt," said Conner. "A special, special place for sure."
Conner and the Cardinals weighed in on Sunday's game, talking about T.J. Watt, Cameron Heyward and more.
Coach Jonathan Gannon on interim offensive coordinator Eddie Faulkner and Mike Sullivan:
"(He's a) good coach. He's been around the block a little bit. Him with Coach Sullivan, I don't really know him personally, but I saw a couple different changes this last week as they kind of took it over and they played good on offense last week, so a big-time challenge."
Gannon on what changes he saw from the Steelers offense this past week:
"They always play with high energy. I think that comes from the head coach. The play types were a little bit different, and you could see where they put their emphasis on."
Running back James Conner on Faulkner, who was his running backs coach with the Steelers:
"I am excited for him. Coach Eddie works hard. He is well equipped for the job. Consistent day in and day out. Not surprising. I know he is going to do a good job."
Quarterback Kyler Murray on his expectations for Sunday:
"I'm expecting a hostile environment, fans that love football and their team. I honestly enjoy playing on the road. We were taught that in college. Just being road warriors and going into another place and winning. That was something we prided ourselves on, so I've tried to take that into the league. It' really a mindset. It's going to be fun though. You don't get many chances to be in environments like this one and I've never been there. Well, I have for a college game, but not since I've been in the league. I'm sure it's going to be a sight to see. We've got to go in there and execute."
Gannon what he's learned about coaching by looking at Coach Mike Tomlin's career:
"I know this about Mike Tomlin. He has been there 17 years. His team always plays with a level of physicality and belief that they're going to win every game they play. It's very impressive to watch them, all three units, on tape year to year or week to week—whatever it is. Just prepping for them before on different teams, and then this week all our energy and focus is into this team, but you see that they always show up and obviously he has done a really good job."
Gannon on if the Steelers consistent success is a credit to the coaching and culture:
"I think all of it. There's consistency with what they've been doing for a long time. You can see the type of players that they have that they value through their draft process and player acquisition. Coach Tomlin is not confused about who he brings in that building. I know that, and you see it show up."
Conner on playing in Pittsburgh again:
"It will be nice. It will be cool. I will have some family at the game. It will be cool to be back."
Conner on what it will mean to play at Acrisure Stadium:
"It's a special place for sure, starting back in college in the same stadium at Pitt. As soon as I graduated high school, it was like a month that I got down to training camp and was in Pittsburgh for the whole time. A special, special place for sure."
Conner on if the Steelers take on the personality of Pittsburgh:
"You hear the term blue-collar a lot. I feel like it's blue-collar people, the team has a blue-collar style, hard-nosed, steel, all that type of stuff. I think the team takes on the people of the town."
Murray on if James Conner has told him anything about Pittsburgh:
"Yeah, he spent a lot of time there. I've just been talking to him about how special his time there was with the guys that he got to play with and how they did things."
Conner on the Steelers run defense and if Cameron Heyward being back changes it:
"Physical group for sure. With Cam coming back, he has been the anchor there for years and years. They have had some injuries at linebacker, but you know whoever is going to be there is going to be equipped and ready to play. Cam sets the tone…physical."
Gannon on how the team will manage the offensive matchup in the run game against the Steelers run defense:
"Good on good. We told them it's good on good. They've got a really good big-time defense. They've got premier players, they're number one in the league on takeaways, and they're also number one in the league in not giving it away. That's how they win football games. They grind you out and they make some plays.
"On defense they do a really good job of stuffing the run to get you in a known-pass and then taking the ball away in known-pass. That's how they win games on defense.
"On offense they don't give it away, and then they make some plays down the field. They've got some elite skill guys and they run it well on offense, so they control the clock. They shrink the game, and like I just talked about with Coach Tomlin, they have a sense of belief they're going to figure out a way to win the game. Every game that they're in.
"A big-time challenge in a big-time environment. The Terrible Towels will be out. Renegade will be playing. It's a really cool environment. Having played there a couple times, it's one of my favorite venues to play in, truthfully. It's pretty special."
Gannon on if he would put linebacker T.J. Watt in the 'War Daddy' category:
"Yeah, I would. You could make the argument he is the best player on defense in the world and you wouldn't get a rebuttal from me when you watch the tape. Just what he does in the run game and in the pass game in affecting the quarterback and the ball. He's very ball aware. He's a high takeaway guy. They drop him and he makes interceptions. He's all over the field and plays with a super high motor. We definitely have to have our eye on that guy all the time."
Gannon on how to game plan for Watt:
"He better not get his because he'll train wreck the game. You have to be very aware and there's going to be things that we don't want to do, or we want to do that we can't because we have to limit his impact in the game."
Murray on facing Watt:
"Yeah, I'm very aware of him. The last time I suited up against the Steelers was my rookie year, so I've played against him before. Obviously, that was a while ago, but he's a great player. They've got many great players over there so it's going to be a good defense and it's going to be a good challenge for us. We've got to be aware of him and we will be, so we'll try to eliminate him as much as possible."
Conner on getting past Watt:
"Run fast. T.J. is a machine. The offensive line will take care of him. He is going to make plays for sure. He is one of the best in the game right now. We've got our hands full with him for sure."
Gannon on if the productivity of tight end Pat Freiermuth has added to their offense:
"Yeah, there's no doubt when you got to cover all four or five eligibles."
