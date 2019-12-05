Cardinals are talking about Duck, 'D' and more

Kingsbury on Devlin Hodges:

"He has great poise. I was telling our media people having been in a similar situation, kind of being a fringe, two, three, practice squad type quarterback, to be able to step in like he has done, the way he handled himself with poise, made some clutch throws, it's really impressive to watch."

Kingsbury on the Steelers offense:

"They are definitely playing better, I think. Having the quarterback get the reps in practice, you can see the comfort level building there. Everybody getting used to the type of play they are going to play with, with Devlin at quarterback. It makes it smoother when you practice that way and get to the games, easier transition when you know what's coming, know what to expect."

Quarterback Kyler Murray on the Steelers defense:

"Great defense."

Kingsbury on talking to those on the team and coaching staff about the Steelers:

"We have a few guys that have some familiarity. Coach James Saxon was there last year. They talk about the toughness, the prideful group that is the Steelers organization. We know it's going to be a heck of a battle on Sunday."

Kingsbury on what he expects to see from Steelers offense:

"I would think they are going to take some shots. James Washington is a guy I am all too familiar with having watched him light us up there at Texas Tech for a number of years. He is coming in to his own. He is one of the best high-point catchers in football I have seen in college and he is doing it now in the NFL. Throw a nice deep ball, you recognize the coverage and they started pushing the ball down the field more."