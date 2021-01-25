 Skip to main content
Canada promoted to offensive coordinator

Jan 25, 2021 at 04:45 PM
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

Matt Canada, the Steelers' quarterbacks' coach for one season, was promoted to offensive coordinator. Canada replaces Randy Fichtner, who did not have his contract renewed at the end of the 2020 season.

Under Canada, Ben Roethlisberger completed 399 of 608 passes for 3,803 yards, with 33 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, for a 94.1 rating. The Steelers passing game ranked seventh in the AFC, and 15th in the NFL.

The Steelers offense implemented jet sweeps and pre-snap motions early on in the season, something that Canada has been known for in his college coaching career.

Canada joined the Steelers in 2020 from the college ranks where he had two decades of experience as a quarterbacks' coach and offensive coordinator and was a finalist for the Broyles Award in 2016, an honor given to the top assistant coach in college football.

His track record in college included his offensive units setting school records at multiple stops in his career, including Indiana, Northern Illinois, Wisconsin and Pittsburgh, as well as at the University of Maryland in 2018 when he was the interim head coach.

Canada served as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks' coach at LSU in 2017, helping to guide quarterback Danny Etling to a strong season where he threw 16 touchdowns and only two interceptions, while LSU finished the season ranked No. 1 in the country for fewest turnovers.

Canada spent the 2016 season at the University of Pittsburgh as offensive coordinator, and the Panthers averaged a school-record 42 points per game. Pitt led the nation in red-zone touchdown percentage (82%) and scored at least 28 points in all 12 regular season games, including a 43-42 victory at eventual national champion Clemson.

While he was at NC State (2013-15) he coached quarterback Jacoby Brissett, who threw 43 touchdowns and only 11 interceptions over a two-year period under his guidance. The Wolkpack finished third in the ACC in scoring offense in 2015 and scored the most points (41) in the regular season against College Football Playoff finalist Clemson.

Canada served a critical role in leading Wisconsin to a Big Ten Championship and Rose Bowl berth in 2012. The Badgers finished No. 12 nationally in rushing offense and Montee Ball won the Doak Walker Award as the nation's top running back.

Prior to joining the Wisconsin staff, Canada led offenses at both Northern Illinois (2003, 2011) and Indiana (2007-10). In 2011, the Huskies won the MAC championship and finished in the top 12 nationally in scoring offense, total offense and rushing offense. Canada guided an offense that scored a school-record 412 points at Indiana in 2007, and three different quarterbacks each ranked among the top three in single-season passing touchdowns, passing yards and completion percentage.

In his first stint as the Northern Illinois offensive coordinator in 2003, the Huskies climbed as high as No. 12 in the AP poll. Canada was instrumental in the development of All-American running back Michael Turner.

