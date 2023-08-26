Bye Week Blog: Staying focused is the key

Staying focused is the key: The Steelers offense has looked good so far in the preseason, with the first team scoring on every possession in all three games as the team put up a 3-0 record.

Running back Najee Harris likes what he has seen, but he also isn't buying into all the hype on social media about the team at this point.

"This is the best offense (since I have been here)," said Harris before practice on Saturday. "Not only that, but the accountability, the way we are bonding right now, the way we are bought in. My two years being here, my first year, we had the pieces but didn't understand what we were as an identity. My second year, we had a lot of questions at certain positions, who is going to be here, the back up here. At the end of the year, we understood everyone's position, labor of work.

"This year, coming in we understand everything, everybody understands their roles, how to make the most of it, the most of your opportunity. That is making us bond right now and work pretty well. I even told myself, the running backs, Coach T (Mike Tomlin), Coach (Eddie) Faulkner, this all looks good right now in the preseason, but I think this is when we have to focus in and worry about the regular season. That is what matters most. Not looking at the media and social media and how good they are saying we are. Just staying focused and not buying the fool's gold."

This is the second straight year the Steelers put up a 3-0 preseason record, and last year it didn't translate into the regular season, with the team starting the season 2-6.

This year, there is a different feeling.

"Last year we won all three preseason games and came out the way we were," said Harris. "How we won those three preseason games last year was completely different than how we won this year. We scored more points this year, we were more efficient this year, we scored on the first two drives of every game. We were meshing. If you take those two seasons and put them next to each other and you see the difference between last year and this year, it's glaring. It's a huge difference. Last year was last year. In the preseason we didn't accomplish things we did now."

That improvement from a year ago can do nothing but help Harris, and everyone else.

"This year we look the best we've looked since I have been here," said Harris. "It will help us all out. The other running backs in the room, the receivers, the tight ends. There are so many weapons on the field where they can't focus on just one thing now. They have to focus on the whole offense."

And it starts with quarterback Kenny Pickett, who was picture perfect in the preseason. But, in addition to Pickett, Harris sees the growth coming from everywhere on offense.

"I just think he is showing growth, understanding the offense," said Harris. "Kenny's done a good job coming in here, soaking up as much as he can. This year he is really developing as quarterback and leader of this team. Kenny did a good job all camp. He had a great camp and preseason and now we are just hoping to carry it on the season.

"I think all of us coming in understanding each other's role is what is standing out. Kenny doing what he is doing this preseason is good. But everybody making their plays, everybody's executing, is what is standing out. We know Kenny is a player, but if all of us don't come together and execute this it won't matter. What is standing out the most is the preparing and understanding of each other."

The Steelers have two weeks to prepare for their season opener against the San Francisco 49ers at Acrisure Stadium on Sept. 10, and Harris said the key is using time now to focus in.