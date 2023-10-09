Bye Week Blog: Getting after it

Monday, October 9
Getting after it: After allowing 10 points in the first half against the Ravens on Sunday, the Steelers defense clamped down in the second half, holding them scoreless and allowing just 83 yards passing in the half.
Linebacker Kwon Alexander said it wasn't about the defense making an adjustment, but rather just playing the way they know they can.
"It was just us playing," said Alexander. "We didn't have any adjustments. We just went out there and played hard, played fast. We got to the ball. We were out there having fun.
"It shows us where we are, where we can be. We are looking forward to next week to get back playing (after the bye)."
Alexander knows the win is also something the team can use as a stepping stone heading into the bye, something when they return to the field against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 7 can be a momentum builder.
"We can build a lot on it," said Alexander. "We are taking it one step at a time, trying not to go past that. Just taking it one step at a time. When we get back, we have to have the same routine and just get after it."
In the fourth quarter all three phases of the game got after it, from a blocked punt on special teams, an interception by the defense and a huge touchdown by the offense.
It was that all-around effort that gave everyone a spark.
"We have to figure it out together, as a team, and trust each other, offense, defense and special teams," said Alexander. "That is what we did.
"We feed off of each other. That is the main goal for us to feed off each other, have each other's back, be successful and get wins. That is what we try and do."
Work to do: The Steelers went into their bye week last season with a 2-6 record, knowing they had to turn things around in the second half of the season.
And they did.
This year, things are different, but there is still a feeling of needing to pick things up after the bye.
The Steelers are 3-2 and in first place in the AFC North.
But they aren't where they want to be.
"I think going into the bye week, 3-2, first in the AFC North and we haven't even come close to playing our best ball yet," said center Mason Cole. "We still have a lot of work to do to get that best ball on tape. It's encouraging to be at this point knowing our best ball hasn't been played."
The Steelers have a good feeling heading into the bye coming off a huge AFC North win over the Baltimore Ravens, and while they can hold onto that, they know the season is barely a quarter of the way over and they have a lot of football ahead of them.
"We're at a really different point than where we were last year," said Cole. "We are still not playing up to our level. As a team and as a whole, we're at a different point. We just have to put it all together. There are flashes of it here and there. We have to be more consistent and execute more consistently.
"We're playing really good team football right now. When you can be 3-2 and first in your division and not have played your best ball, it's impressive. The road is going to get narrower as the season goes on and we're going to have to get better."
The flashes Cole refers to are encouraging, but he kept stressing doing that on a consistent basis is a must, and it's not one specific area.
"I think it's as a whole," said Cole. "I have to be better. Our group has to be better. We all have to be better. Across the board we are not playing at the highest level.
"It's certainly fixable. We just have to fix it. Whatever it takes to fix it, we've got to do.
"We're at a good point where we are banged up and it's a good time to get healthy and fix those things."
Some good jitters: Rookie left tackle Broderick Jones felt good about his first NFL start, but he had no interest in fully diving into it until the team watched film together on Monday afternoon.
"Just really waiting on the coaches' perspective of it," said Jones. "I feel like I had a solid game, but it's always good to hear the coaches feedback and hear what they have to say."
After stepping in the previous game when Dan Moore Jr. was injured against the Houston Texans, it was a different feel for Jones to be in the lineup from the get-go.
"I feel like it's a difference coming off the bench and actually starting the game," said Jones. "You could feel the difference and the whole intensity of the game. It started in practice. Since I am a '1,' I get a lot more reps and things. Just having that helped a lot."
No matter how much preparation he had, there were still some jitters for Jones. And that's nothing unusual.
"I always get jitters no matter how long I have been doing it." said Jones. "I still get them. I feel like it's just me trying to be perfect at everything I do. That is where that comes from."
Take a look at Karl's best photos from the Week 5 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens
Roster moves: The Steelers signed fullback Jack Colletto to the practice squad and released fullback Zander Horvath and punter Brad Wing.
Colletto was signed by the San Francisco 49ers as an undrafted free agent following the 2023 NFL Draft.
Colletto played at Oregon State where he played in 43 games, finishing with 110 carries for 401 yards and 22 touchdowns and four receptions for 37 yards and a touchdown.
The versatile Colletto also played quarterback, completing 25 of 50 passes for 254, returned kicks and played linebacker early in his career.
Colletto was a Hornung Award Winner his senior season, an All-Pac-12 First Team selection (all-purpose) and an Associated Press All-Pac-12 Second Team selection (all purpose).
Bringing you the action: For fans who don't want to miss any of the action, NFL+ is here, which means you can now watch the Steelers live and on the go! Watch live local and primetime regular season games on mobile, plus NFL RedZone, NFL Network, live audio and more - all in one place. Start your free trial today here.