Bye Week Blog: Getting after it

Work to do: The Steelers went into their bye week last season with a 2-6 record, knowing they had to turn things around in the second half of the season.

And they did.

This year, things are different, but there is still a feeling of needing to pick things up after the bye.

The Steelers are 3-2 and in first place in the AFC North.

But they aren't where they want to be.

"I think going into the bye week, 3-2, first in the AFC North and we haven't even come close to playing our best ball yet," said center Mason Cole. "We still have a lot of work to do to get that best ball on tape. It's encouraging to be at this point knowing our best ball hasn't been played."

The Steelers have a good feeling heading into the bye coming off a huge AFC North win over the Baltimore Ravens, and while they can hold onto that, they know the season is barely a quarter of the way over and they have a lot of football ahead of them.

"We're at a really different point than where we were last year," said Cole. "We are still not playing up to our level. As a team and as a whole, we're at a different point. We just have to put it all together. There are flashes of it here and there. We have to be more consistent and execute more consistently.

"We're playing really good team football right now. When you can be 3-2 and first in your division and not have played your best ball, it's impressive. The road is going to get narrower as the season goes on and we're going to have to get better."

The flashes Cole refers to are encouraging, but he kept stressing doing that on a consistent basis is a must, and it's not one specific area.

"I think it's as a whole," said Cole. "I have to be better. Our group has to be better. We all have to be better. Across the board we are not playing at the highest level.

"It's certainly fixable. We just have to fix it. Whatever it takes to fix it, we've got to do.