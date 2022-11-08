Bye offered Steelers chance to self-scout the offense

An optimistic outlook: The Steelers defense could get a shot in the arm this week with the potential return of linebacker T.J. Watt and safety Damontae Kazee. Both players are currently on the Reserve/Injured List but have returned to practice and could suit up this week against the New Orleans Saints at Acrisure Stadium.

"Both guys have been participants and we'll continue to monitor those guys," said Tomlin. "We've been optimistic about their inclusion this week. But again, we got some work ahead of us and got some reaction to that work, how they feel coming off the work. We'll just continue to monitor those guys and make appropriate decisions regarding them as we get closer to game time."

Watt has been out since he suffered a pectoral injury against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1 of the season, while Kazee hasn't played yet in the regular season after injuring his arm and wrist in the preseason."T.J. is who he is," said Tomlin. "It's not mystical the things that he's able to do. I don't know that any of us are surprised at what he's capable of getting done. We eagerly await his return."

What their return would mean to the defense remains to be seen, but two veterans back, including the reigning defensive player of the year, can't do anything but help.

"I just think that remains to be seen," said Tomlin. "I think I'll let their contribution speak for themselves. But obviously, those are two veteran players that that are NFL capable and obviously going to be positive contributors to our efforts if available."

If Kazee is able to return, it would give the defense Minkah Fitzpatrick, Terrell Edmunds and Kazee at the safety spot, and could translate into some interesting personnel groupings.

"I just think in this era of specialization, particularly defensive specialization, to match offensive personnel groupings is a big component," said Tomlin. "In three safety defense or big nickel, as a lot of people refer to it, is one of the things that's in vogue to combat two tight end personnel groups, and particularly when one of those tight ends is a vertical, upfield type and a guy that's wide receiver like. We explored that some and it was an asset to us and it's reasonable to expect us to continue in that vein."

The return of Kazee, coupled with the addition of cornerback William Jackson III via a trade with the Washington Commanders, gives the Steelers two additional veterans in the secondary. While Kazee already is comfortable with the defense, Jackson's ability to contribute right away could be tougher as he is still in the learning process.