By the Numbers: No. 92 is the new No. 1

If you're still not convinced the offensive line did its job, take a peek at RB Le'Veon Bell's numbers. 28 carries, 146 rushing yards, 5.2 yards per carry and a touchdown. Still need more? Bell also added 55 receiving yards on 8 receptions for 201 total yards from scrimmage

Bell's touchdown came on an untimed down, which is the unusual result of a penalty on the final play of a period. What's even more rare is that there were 3 untimed downs between the Steelers and Browns. Bell's touchdown was the second consecutive untimed down and closed out the half. The third untimed down belonged to the Browns and ended the third quarter.

Bell's 1-yd. rushing touchdown wasn't the only Steelers touchdown. The second one came from an unlikely source - rookie DT Javon Hargrave. LB Ryan Shazier sacked Browns QB Josh McCown on the Browns' 2-yard line, forcing a fumble. Hargrave dove on the ball in the endzone for a defensive touchdown.

Normally, the time of possession difference goes unnoticed. Not in Week 11. The Steelers controlled the football for 33:58 - nearly 8 minutes (7:56) longer than the Browns' 26:02. The first half time of possession difference was even more striking - 20:37 for the Steelers, 9:23 for the Browns. That's a difference of 11:15.