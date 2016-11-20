By the Numbers: No. 92 is the new No. 1

A deeper dive into some key numbers from the Week 11 matchup against the Cleveland Browns.
77.5
There's no way to start this week's By the Numbers without recoginizing the new Steelers Sack King. LB James Harrison (77.5) is the new Steelers all-time sack leader, surpassing Jason Gildon (77.0) after logging a solo sack of Browns QB Cody Kessler in the third quarter. Harrison's first NFL sack came on November 14, 2004, also in Cleveland. Long live the King!
8
Including Harrison's record-breaking sack, the Steelers defense recorded 8 total sacks by 6 different players for a total loss of 70 yards against the Cleveland Browns. Those players are:
- DT Javon Hargrave (1.0)
- LB James Harrison (1.0)
- LB Arthur Moats (1.5)
- LB Ryan Shazier (1.0)
- DE Stephon Tuitt (2.5)
0
By comparison, the Steelers offensive line gave up exactly 0 sacks. In fact, the Steelers offense was not tackled for a loss on any play during the game.
5.2
If you're still not convinced the offensive line did its job, take a peek at RB Le'Veon Bell's numbers. 28 carries, 146 rushing yards, 5.2 yards per carry and a touchdown. Still need more? Bell also added 55 receiving yards on 8 receptions for 201 total yards from scrimmage
3
Bell's touchdown came on an untimed down, which is the unusual result of a penalty on the final play of a period. What's even more rare is that there were 3 untimed downs between the Steelers and Browns. Bell's touchdown was the second consecutive untimed down and closed out the half. The third untimed down belonged to the Browns and ended the third quarter.
50 + 79 = 6
Bell's 1-yd. rushing touchdown wasn't the only Steelers touchdown. The second one came from an unlikely source - rookie DT Javon Hargrave. LB Ryan Shazier sacked Browns QB Josh McCown on the Browns' 2-yard line, forcing a fumble. Hargrave dove on the ball in the endzone for a defensive touchdown.
7:56
Normally, the time of possession difference goes unnoticed. Not in Week 11. The Steelers controlled the football for 33:58 - nearly 8 minutes (7:56) longer than the Browns' 26:02. The first half time of possession difference was even more striking - 20:37 for the Steelers, 9:23 for the Browns. That's a difference of 11:15.
2
The Steelers defense produced two turnovers against the Cleveland Browns. We already mentioned Javon Hargrave's fumble recovery, but rookie CB Artie Burns also contributed in the turnover game. Burns intercepted Browns QB Cody Kessler to end Cleveland's first driveof the game.
0
The Steelers allowed 0 turnovers against the Browns.
100%
Here's something you don't see every day. The Steelers and Browns combined for 5 attempts to go for it on 4th down. All 5 were successful.