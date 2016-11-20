 Skip to main content
Advertising

By the Numbers: No. 92 is the new No. 1

Nov 20, 2016 at 10:30 AM

A deeper dive into some key numbers from the Week 11 matchup against the Cleveland Browns.

77.5

There's no way to start this week's By the Numbers without recoginizing the new Steelers Sack King. LB James Harrison (77.5) is the new Steelers all-time sack leader, surpassing Jason Gildon (77.0) after logging a solo sack of Browns QB Cody Kessler in the third quarter. Harrison's first NFL sack came on November 14, 2004, also in Cleveland. Long live the King!

8

Including Harrison's record-breaking sack, the Steelers defense recorded 8 total sacks by 6 different players for a total loss of 70 yards against the Cleveland Browns. Those players are:

  • DT Javon Hargrave (1.0)
  • LB James Harrison (1.0)
  • LB Arthur Moats (1.5)
  • LB Ryan Shazier (1.0)
  • LB Ryan Shazier (1.0)
  • DE Stephon Tuitt (2.5)

0

By comparison, the Steelers offensive line gave up exactly 0 sacks. In fact, the Steelers offense was not tackled for a loss on any play during the game.

5.2

If you're still not convinced the offensive line did its job, take a peek at RB Le'Veon Bell's numbers. 28 carries, 146 rushing yards, 5.2 yards per carry and a touchdown. Still need more? Bell also added 55 receiving yards on 8 receptions for 201 total yards from scrimmage

3

Bell's touchdown came on an untimed down, which is the unusual result of a penalty on the final play of a period. What's even more rare is that there were 3 untimed downs between the Steelers and Browns. Bell's touchdown was the second consecutive untimed down and closed out the half. The third untimed down belonged to the Browns and ended the third quarter.

50 + 79 = 6

Bell's 1-yd. rushing touchdown wasn't the only Steelers touchdown. The second one came from an unlikely source - rookie DT Javon Hargrave. LB Ryan Shazier sacked Browns QB Josh McCown on the Browns' 2-yard line, forcing a fumble. Hargrave dove on the ball in the endzone for a defensive touchdown.

7:56

Normally, the time of possession difference goes unnoticed. Not in Week 11. The Steelers controlled the football for 33:58 - nearly 8 minutes (7:56) longer than the Browns' 26:02. The first half time of possession difference was even more striking - 20:37 for the Steelers, 9:23 for the Browns. That's a difference of 11:15.

2

GAME PHOTOS: Week 11 at Cleveland Browns

Game action from Week 11 against the Cleveland Browns.

No Title
1 / 231
No Title
2 / 231
No Title
3 / 231
No Title
4 / 231
No Title
5 / 231
No Title
6 / 231
No Title
7 / 231
No Title
8 / 231
No Title
9 / 231
No Title
10 / 231
No Title
11 / 231
No Title
12 / 231
No Title
13 / 231
No Title
14 / 231
No Title
15 / 231
No Title
16 / 231
No Title
17 / 231
No Title
18 / 231
No Title
19 / 231
No Title
20 / 231
No Title
21 / 231
No Title
22 / 231
No Title
23 / 231
No Title
24 / 231
No Title
25 / 231
No Title
26 / 231
No Title
27 / 231
No Title
28 / 231
No Title
29 / 231
No Title
30 / 231
No Title
31 / 231
No Title
32 / 231
No Title
33 / 231
No Title
34 / 231
No Title
35 / 231
No Title
36 / 231
No Title
37 / 231
No Title
38 / 231
No Title
39 / 231
No Title
40 / 231
No Title
41 / 231
No Title
42 / 231
No Title
43 / 231
No Title
44 / 231
No Title
45 / 231
No Title
46 / 231
No Title
47 / 231
No Title
48 / 231
No Title
49 / 231
No Title
50 / 231
No Title
51 / 231
No Title
52 / 231
No Title
53 / 231
No Title
54 / 231
No Title
55 / 231
No Title
56 / 231
No Title
57 / 231
No Title
58 / 231
No Title
59 / 231
No Title
60 / 231
No Title
61 / 231
No Title
62 / 231
No Title
63 / 231
No Title
64 / 231
No Title
65 / 231
No Title
66 / 231
No Title
67 / 231
No Title
68 / 231
No Title
69 / 231
No Title
70 / 231
No Title
71 / 231
No Title
72 / 231
No Title
73 / 231
No Title
74 / 231
No Title
75 / 231
No Title
76 / 231
No Title
77 / 231
No Title
78 / 231
No Title
79 / 231
No Title
80 / 231
No Title
81 / 231
No Title
82 / 231
No Title
83 / 231
No Title
84 / 231
No Title
85 / 231
No Title
86 / 231
No Title
87 / 231
No Title
88 / 231
No Title
89 / 231
No Title
90 / 231
No Title
91 / 231
No Title
92 / 231
No Title
93 / 231
No Title
94 / 231
No Title
95 / 231
No Title
96 / 231
No Title
97 / 231
No Title
98 / 231
No Title
99 / 231
No Title
100 / 231
No Title
101 / 231
No Title
102 / 231
No Title
103 / 231
No Title
104 / 231
No Title
105 / 231
No Title
106 / 231
No Title
107 / 231
No Title
108 / 231
No Title
109 / 231
No Title
110 / 231
No Title
111 / 231
No Title
112 / 231
No Title
113 / 231
No Title
114 / 231
No Title
115 / 231
No Title
116 / 231
No Title
117 / 231
No Title
118 / 231
No Title
119 / 231
No Title
120 / 231
No Title
121 / 231
No Title
122 / 231
No Title
123 / 231
No Title
124 / 231
No Title
125 / 231
No Title
126 / 231
No Title
127 / 231
No Title
128 / 231
No Title
129 / 231
No Title
130 / 231
No Title
131 / 231
No Title
132 / 231
No Title
133 / 231
No Title
134 / 231
No Title
135 / 231
No Title
136 / 231
No Title
137 / 231
No Title
138 / 231
No Title
139 / 231
No Title
140 / 231
No Title
141 / 231
No Title
142 / 231
No Title
143 / 231
No Title
144 / 231
No Title
145 / 231
No Title
146 / 231
No Title
147 / 231
No Title
148 / 231
No Title
149 / 231
No Title
150 / 231
No Title
151 / 231
No Title
152 / 231
No Title
153 / 231
No Title
154 / 231
No Title
155 / 231
No Title
156 / 231
No Title
157 / 231
No Title
158 / 231
No Title
159 / 231
No Title
160 / 231
No Title
161 / 231
No Title
162 / 231
No Title
163 / 231
No Title
164 / 231
No Title
165 / 231
No Title
166 / 231
No Title
167 / 231
No Title
168 / 231
No Title
169 / 231
No Title
170 / 231
No Title
171 / 231
No Title
172 / 231
No Title
173 / 231
No Title
174 / 231
No Title
175 / 231
No Title
176 / 231
No Title
177 / 231
No Title
178 / 231
No Title
179 / 231
No Title
180 / 231
No Title
181 / 231
No Title
182 / 231
No Title
183 / 231
No Title
184 / 231
No Title
185 / 231
No Title
186 / 231
No Title
187 / 231
No Title
188 / 231
No Title
189 / 231
No Title
190 / 231
No Title
191 / 231
No Title
192 / 231
No Title
193 / 231
No Title
194 / 231
No Title
195 / 231
No Title
196 / 231
No Title
197 / 231
No Title
198 / 231
No Title
199 / 231
No Title
200 / 231
No Title
201 / 231
No Title
202 / 231
No Title
203 / 231
No Title
204 / 231
No Title
205 / 231
No Title
206 / 231
No Title
207 / 231
No Title
208 / 231
No Title
209 / 231
No Title
210 / 231
No Title
211 / 231
No Title
212 / 231
No Title
213 / 231
No Title
214 / 231
No Title
215 / 231
No Title
216 / 231
No Title
217 / 231
No Title
218 / 231
No Title
219 / 231
No Title
220 / 231
No Title
221 / 231
No Title
222 / 231
No Title
223 / 231
No Title
224 / 231
No Title
225 / 231
No Title
226 / 231
No Title
227 / 231
No Title
228 / 231
No Title
229 / 231
No Title
230 / 231
No Title
231 / 231
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

The Steelers defense produced two turnovers against the Cleveland Browns. We already mentioned Javon Hargrave's fumble recovery, but rookie CB Artie Burns also contributed in the turnover game. Burns intercepted Browns QB Cody Kessler to end Cleveland's first driveof the game.

0

The Steelers allowed 0 turnovers against the Browns.

100%

Here's something you don't see every day. The Steelers and Browns combined for 5 attempts to go for it on 4th down. All 5 were successful.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Taking it away, early or late

Steelers flashed a knack for coming up with timely interceptions in 2023
news

Killebrew, Fitzpatrick help grow the love for flag football

Flag football has become a huge part of the Pro Bowl Games
news

SNR will re-air Steelers Super Bowl victories

Steelers Nation Radio will re-air all six Steelers Super Bowl victories
news

Arthur Smith es el nuevo coordinador ofensivo de los Steelers

Los Pittsburgh Steelers hicieron oficial la contratación de Arthur Smith. 
Advertising