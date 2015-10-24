By the Numbers: Big Play Bryant

In his NFL debut during Week 7 of 2014 vs. Houston, Bryant caught a 35-yard touchdown on his first reception, becoming the first Steelers rookie since TE Matt Spaeth (9/7/07 vs. Cleveland) to accomplish the feat.

549

In the 10 games in which Bryant was active during his rookie season of 2014, he recorded 26 catches for 549 yards and eight touchdowns. His eight touchdown catches placed him tied for fourth among all NFL rookies in 2014 and as the second-most by a rookie in Steelers history. He also finished eighth among rookies in Steelers history with 549 receiving yards.