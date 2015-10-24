By the Numbers: Big Play Bryant

PITTSBURGH, Pa.- Second-year WR Martavis Bryant picked up right where he left off in 2014 with an electric game in his 2015 debut in Week 6 vs. Arizona. Here are some numbers on Bryant through the first 11 games of his NFL career.
131.26
Total yards Bryant covered, per NFL Next Gen Stats, on his 4th quarter "88 yard" touchdown reception vs. Arizona in Week 6 of 2015.
3
Bryant's 137 receiving yards and two touchdowns performance vs. Arizona in Week 6 of 2015 marked his third career regular season 100-yard receiving game and his third career regular season multi-touchdown game.
10
Bryant has 10 receiving touchdowns in his first 11 regular-season games (only four players in NFL history had more touchdowns in their first 11 games … Billy Howton: 1952, Harlon Hill: 1954, Bill Groman: 1960 and Odell Beckham: 2014).
35
In his NFL debut during Week 7 of 2014 vs. Houston, Bryant caught a 35-yard touchdown on his first reception, becoming the first Steelers rookie since TE Matt Spaeth (9/7/07 vs. Cleveland) to accomplish the feat.
549
In the 10 games in which Bryant was active during his rookie season of 2014, he recorded 26 catches for 549 yards and eight touchdowns. His eight touchdown catches placed him tied for fourth among all NFL rookies in 2014 and as the second-most by a rookie in Steelers history. He also finished eighth among rookies in Steelers history with 549 receiving yards.
40
With his 88-yard touchdown receptions vs. Arizona in Week 6 of 2015, Bryant now has six career receptions of 40 yards or longer in 11 career games.
- 52-yard reception vs. Indianapolis (2014, Week 8)
- 80-yard touchdown reception at Jets (2014, Week 10)
- 45-yard reception at Jets (2014, Week 10)
- 94-yard touchdown at Cincinnati (2014, Week 14)
- 44-yard reception vs. Kansas City (2014, Week 16)
- 88-yard touchdown vs. Arizona (2915, Week 6)