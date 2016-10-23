By the Numbers: Bell logs 149 from scrimmage

Oct 23, 2016 at 01:30 PM

A deeper dive into some key numbers from the Week 7 matchup against the New England Patriots.

14

On the Steelers' first possession of the second quarter, Landry Jones found Darrius Heyward-Bey in the corner of the end zone. Heyward-Bey made a leaping catch over the defender and managed to tap both feet in bounds for the touchdown.

149

GAME PHOTOS: Week 7 vs. New England Patriots

Game action from Week 7 against the New England Patriots.

Le'Veon Bell was named the Steelers Digest Player of the Week for his Week 7 performance. Bell contributed 81 yards on the ground on 21 carries, plus 68 yards on 10 catches, bringing his yards from scrimmage total to 149.

11

Ryan Shazier led both teams in tackles. He finished Week 7 with 11 total tackles, all of them solo.

51

The longest offensive play of the game - for either team - was Landry Jones' 51-yard pass to Antonio Brown in the second quarter.

15.1

Antonio Brown caught 7 passes for 106 yards, a 15.1 yards per catch average. Brown also contributed 1 rushing attempt for 13 yards.

2

The Steelers forced two fumbles against the New England Patriots. Ryan Shazier forced and recovered the first fumble on the Patriots' first offensive play. Steven Johnson forced the second Patriots fumble on a Steelers punt, which was recovered by Greg Warren.

25%

Of the four times the Steelers offense entered the red zone, only one of those resulted in a touchdown. That marked a 25% red zone efficiency.

32

Fitzgerald Toussaint and Justin Gilbert together returned three kickoffs. Toussaint's longest return went for 27 yards, while Gilbert's longest return was a 32-yarder.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

