By the Numbers: Antonio Brown at 50

A deep dive into the numbers from the Week 7 game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

1

No. 3 made his first career start at quarterback following his first regular season action in Week 6 against the Arizona Cardinals.

20.7

Jones showed some chemistry with Antonio Brown, finding No. 84 six times for 124 yards and a long of 41 yards. Brown finished the game averaging 20.7 yards per catch.

50

Speaking of Antonio Brown, he made his 50th career start against the Kansas City Chiefs.

11

Wide receiver Martavis Bryant has recorded a touchdown catch in each of his last three games played. He has 11 touchdown catches in 12 career games played.

7.1

Running back Le'Veon Bell's long run of the day took him down the sideline for 42 yards. Bell's final stat sheet included 121 rushing yards and 16 receiving yards. He averaged 7.1 yards per carry.

8

With those 121 rushing yards, Le'Veon Bell has played in eight games in which he broke the 100-yard rushing barrier.

82 & 86

Antonio Brown logged his 20th 100-yard receiving game of his career, and he has some pretty good company. The only two other players in team history to have 20 or more 100 yard games are John Stallworth (25) and Hines Ward (29).

38

WR/RB Dri Archer set yet another career-long kickoff return with a 38-yard return in the first quarter.

24 & 36