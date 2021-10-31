Steelers defeat Browns, 15-10

The Browns drove 63 yards on 13 plays after receiving the opening kickoff but ultimately settled for a 30-yard field goal by McLaughlin after achieving a first-and-goal at the Steelers' 8.

Cleveland was turned away empty on its next possession when Chubb was dropped for a loss of 1 on fourth-and-1 from the Steelers' 39.

The Steelers responded with a 10-play, 47-yard drive in 5:36 that ended on a 31-yard field goal from Boswell that tied the game at 3-3 with 9:18 left in the second quarter.

The Browns' next two possessions ended with three-and-outs.

The Steelers had a chance to grab the lead with less that two minutes remaining in the half but opted for a fake field goal on fourth-and-9 from the Browns' 10. Boswell's pass for tight end Zack Gentry in the end zone fell incomplete and Boswell was injured when he got blasted by defensive tackle Jordan Elliott after throwing the ball.