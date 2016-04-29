Burns: 'I am playing for the team, the city'

That black and yellow, or gold in this case, is one of the reasons Burns wanted to be drafted by the Steelers. His youth football team was the Steelers, sporting the same colors, and that turned him on to becoming a Steelers fan.

"First it was the colors. That black and yellow stands out," Burns said with a smile. "But there have been so many great athletes that have come through here and they stay around for a long time here in Pittsburgh. Just watching them growing up, dominating in Super Bowls, they have always been that top end team year in and year out. Now to play for them, it's special."

Burns played running back in youth football, so the first Steelers player he had his eye on was running back Jerome Bettis.

"I loved how aggressive he was," said Burns. "I loved his style and wanted to play that same style. And everyone, including me, keeps an eye on Big Ben (Roethlisberger) when watching the Steelers.