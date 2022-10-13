Bucs are talking about Pickens, Pickett and more

Linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka on the Steelers' offense:

"They do a lot of things well. They have a lot of weapons. Big body receivers that do a good job of getting the ball. They got a couple of good running backs. The offense is something we are not used to. We have to stay in the film room, study it, get familiar with it as we move on. We have a lot to work on."

Bowles on his impression of receiver George Pickens:

"He's a physical receiver. They have two of them, (Chase) Claypool as well. He's going to jump and try to make great catches, which he's shown week-in and week-out. That's why he got drafted so high. He's tough, he was a tough player in college, he's tough with the Steelers. They got a good draft pick. They've got a potential Pro Bowler on their hands. He's going to be a handful to deal with."

Winfield on Pickens:

"He has great ball skills. I've seen him go up on top of people's heads a few times this year, so making sure he doesn't do that to us. That's my only job."

Winfield on what concerns him the most about the Steelers' offense:

"They have a good receiving corps. They have a good back as well. (We're) trying to contain them as much as possible. That's what we're trying to do this week."

Tryon-Shoyinka on Pickett:

"He is a rookie quarterback just trying to get the ball out and make plays. They make the offense a little…I wouldn't say it's complex, but simple reads for him."