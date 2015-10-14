Bryant: 'I am ready to go'

Receiver Martavis Bryant was activated to the Steelers 53-man roster on Tuesday following a four-game suspension and is now ready to hit the field this week with his teammates as they prepare to take on the Arizona Cardinals.

"I am ready to go," said Bryant. "I am going to have a great week of practice and see what happens on Sunday."

Bryant was eligible to return for the Chargers game, but the team opted to wait until the Tuesday deadline. He wants to play this week, but knows all decisions are up to the coaching staff.

"All I can do is focus on how I do in practice and what I put on my tape in practice and let the coaches decide on that," said Bryant. "I am fine right now. I just want to move forward and get back to work today with practice."

One of the key factors for Bryant this week is working with quarterback Mike Vick, someone he caught passes from in the preseason but hasn't worked with in recent weeks.