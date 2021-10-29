Browns are talking about T.J., Ben, No. 97

Coach Kevin Stefanski on how the Steelers offense has evolved during the season:

"They are doing a nice job. They have good players on the perimeter and a really good running back. I think Ben Roethlisberger sees everything so clearly. You are really not going to fool him. He makes great decisions with the ball. They are doing a couple of new wrinkles with a new coordinator. Although (offensive coordinator) Coach (Matt) Canada's influence on them, even last year, you could see. They are doing a nice job."

Quarterback Baker Mayfield on if the Browns win over the Steelers in the playoffs gave them more confidence:

"I think that was big because division opponent, the Steelers, they have been the face of the division for a while. It is just always a physical game. You saw that physical battle, and you saw the running game of what that was and flashes of our potential, but none of that carries over into this year. It gave us confidence last year, but we have to had to hit the reset button because we are sitting here at 4-3."

Mayfield on if he feels there is a rivalry between the Steelers and Browns:

"It is definitely a division rivalry. I think you hear more about it within the fans and the community than anything. When you play the same guys over and over again, it tends to be like that, but it is just another good opponent and great challenge for us."

Stefanski on if the team discusses the rivalry:

"These division games are so big, and that is kind of where it is. We understand what is at stake. It is a really good football team. It is an AFC North football team."

Tackle Jack Conklin on if things pick up preparing to face a division rival like the Steelers:

"Yeah, definitely. You can feel the difference. It is that smash-mouth football. You know it is going to be a tough game. They have a great defense, as we all know. It will be a great challenge. You can definitely feel the rivalry here. It is fun to have that. It means so much to the city and to us."