Browns are talking about T.J., Ben, No. 97

The Steelers are on the road this week in a key AFC North matchup against the Cleveland Browns, a battle in a tightly contested division.
The Steeles head into the game with a 3-3 record, while the Browns are 4-3.
"A great opportunity this week against a division opponent – first division game for us," said Browns Coach Kevin Stefanski. "We know this is going to be a great challenge. They are a really, really good football team. We know them well. They know us well. They have outstanding coaches. Offense, defense and special teams, I think they do such a nice job in their scheme.
"Then it is great players. Again, players who we know and players who we have a ton of respect for, and they have added to those players, as well, through the offseason."
The Browns weighed in on multiple topics about the game, including the rivalry, Ben Roethlisberger and T.J. Watt.
* * *
Coach Kevin Stefanski on how the Steelers offense has evolved during the season:
"They are doing a nice job. They have good players on the perimeter and a really good running back. I think Ben Roethlisberger sees everything so clearly. You are really not going to fool him. He makes great decisions with the ball. They are doing a couple of new wrinkles with a new coordinator. Although (offensive coordinator) Coach (Matt) Canada's influence on them, even last year, you could see. They are doing a nice job."
Quarterback Baker Mayfield on if the Browns win over the Steelers in the playoffs gave them more confidence:
"I think that was big because division opponent, the Steelers, they have been the face of the division for a while. It is just always a physical game. You saw that physical battle, and you saw the running game of what that was and flashes of our potential, but none of that carries over into this year. It gave us confidence last year, but we have to had to hit the reset button because we are sitting here at 4-3."
Mayfield on if he feels there is a rivalry between the Steelers and Browns:
"It is definitely a division rivalry. I think you hear more about it within the fans and the community than anything. When you play the same guys over and over again, it tends to be like that, but it is just another good opponent and great challenge for us."
Stefanski on if the team discusses the rivalry:
"These division games are so big, and that is kind of where it is. We understand what is at stake. It is a really good football team. It is an AFC North football team."
Tackle Jack Conklin on if things pick up preparing to face a division rival like the Steelers:
"Yeah, definitely. You can feel the difference. It is that smash-mouth football. You know it is going to be a tough game. They have a great defense, as we all know. It will be a great challenge. You can definitely feel the rivalry here. It is fun to have that. It means so much to the city and to us."
Special teams coordinator Mike Priefer on Pressley Harvin III's leg strength:
"Really liked him coming out of Georgia Tech, and Pittsburgh was smart enough to draft him because I think they needed a punter and they were looking to make a change there. He is a young guy who has a big-time leg. I think he is trying to be a bit of a directional punter. Every now and then he will knock one out of bounds at 20 yards, 30 yards or somewhere in that area. We have to be prepared for all of that stuff – the shorter, higher kick or a bomb."
Mayfield on Ben Roethlisberger's career:
"I think he has had an unbelievable career. Obviously, the dealing with injuries, but his ball placement and his ability to extend plays, I think he is a tremendous player, and he has been able to lead that franchise for a long, long time. I think he is a great player."
Cornerback Greg Newsome II on Roethlisberger's ability to hold onto the ball and if it puts added pressure on the cornerbacks:
"I think it is just the same thing every single game. You have to be ready to cover as long as needed. Sometimes rush might not get there, and you have to be able to cover long enough. Sometimes the rush will get there, and you only have to cover for maybe two seconds. You just have to stick to your man and just have controlled eyes."
Stefanski on if the Steelers missing key players on defense and if it shows in their rush defense:
"They are still pretty stout. Those are two great players to your point, but I really think that their depth is pretty impressive. Just the way they attack blocks and how they really get penetration on the offensive line, and I think No. 97 (Cameron Heyward) is a great, great player."
Mayfield on if Minkah Fitzpatrick and T.J. Watt are the first players the team looks for at the line of scrimmage:
"And that large human being No. 97 (Cameron Heyward) in the middle, yeah. They are game-changers, so those are the guys you try and neutralize and make sure they are not wrecking the game."
Stefanski on if Watt is a player who makes big plays in big moments and what makes him great:
"He did in Seattle. He is a great football player. He is great. He has our respect. He has our attention. Size, length, power, twitchiness and can get to the quarterback. He is disruptive when he gets there. He plays the run well."
Priefer on Chris Boswell:
"He is really good. He has had a nice career there. I know he got a little banged up towards the end of last year. He kicks off well. He can kick off directionally. He can kick off short, deep, whatever he wants to do or squibs. Obviously, his PATs and field goals have been excellent this year, and they typically are. To kick in that venue that he kicks in week in and week out at home and then coming here, going to Baltimore and going to Cincinnati and still performing well in tough conditions is a tribute to him."