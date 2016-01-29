Brown: 'That is what life is all about'

When Brown first called, he spoke to McNew's mom and then with a quiet, overwhelmed Austin for a few minutes. The thought was that might be it. It wasn't.

"Austin doesn't have use of his hands and arms right now so I put it on speaker phone," said Teresa McNew. "Austin talked to him for just a few seconds and his face was just so special. He didn't know what to say. He was shocked.

"I talked to Antonio for a few more minutes. I went out into the hall because he had friends in the room and they were talking and so excited. When I stepped out Austin kept saying I can't believe it. That was Antonio Brown. I should have said more. He was speechless at first.

"That is when Antonio said Facetime me so he can see my face. I went back in the room and put them on Facetime and that was just amazing for Austin to see that."

Austin talked to Brown about a little of everything, from checking on how Brown was doing after suffering a concussion against the Bengals, to keeping a positive attitude and taking his recovery one step at a time. And it was as special for Brown as it was for McNew.

"Sometimes that is all it takes, one phone call, reaching out," said Brown. "You have people you look up to and respect. Any time those people can provide you encouragement or share their presence with you, it can lift them up or make them feel good. You want to be a positive role model. To be able to affect someone and help them no matter what situation they are in is what you want to be able to do.

"That is what life is all about. That is a real life situation. In life it's all about what's within. It about how you make people feel within their heart. A perfect example of it is a kid who is paralyzed and to be able to talk with him and see that we are connecting, there is energy, he is being positive about the situation and giving him encouragement is what life is all about. Reaching out, lifting people up and spreading good energy helps.

"You have to give back. There are so many people out there that show me love, any time I can give it back I want to do it. I know the type of support I get from the fans and I want to give that back."

Teresa McNew said Austin is still on cloud nine about the phone call, inspiring him to fight through the injury and come back even stronger. And as a mom, she too is thankful for what Brown did, having a hard time even putting it all into words.

"It's indescribable how I feel after this," said Teresa McNew. "Austin is inspiring people and we don't know why. He is determined to fight through this injury. He hasn't turned depressed or angry. He just says I am going to fight through this.