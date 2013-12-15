Brown is Digest Player of Week

He caught five passes for 66 yards and a touchdown, and if there was a back-breaking moment for the Cincinnati Bengals last Sunday night it came on his 67-yard punt return for the touchdown that extended the Steelers lead to 21-0 at the end of a first quarter in which he scored two of the three touchdowns himself.

Also considered were Ben Roethlisberger, who completed 20-of-25 for 191 yards with one touchdown and one interception; Troy Polamalu, who had five tackles, a pass defensed, and a forced fumble; Ziggy Hood, who had four tackles including one for loss, the team's only sack, and a fumble recovery; Le'Veon Bell, who had 107 yards from scrimmage – 57 rushing and 50 receiving – and a touchdown; and Shaun Suisham, who was 3-for-3 on field goal attempts, including a 45-yarder into the open end of Heinz Field, and had good distance and placement on his kickoffs.