Brown is Digest Player of Week

Dec 15, 2013 at 04:05 PM
Bob Labriola

Steelers.com

**Steelers vs. Bengals Game Photos**

ANTONIO BROWN
Wide Receiver

He caught five passes for 66 yards and a touchdown, and if there was a back-breaking moment for the Cincinnati Bengals last Sunday night it came on his 67-yard punt return for the touchdown that extended the Steelers lead to 21-0 at the end of a first quarter in which he scored two of the three touchdowns himself.

Antonio Brown is the Steelers Digest Player of the Week.

Also considered were Ben Roethlisberger, who completed 20-of-25 for 191 yards with one touchdown and one interception; Troy Polamalu, who had five tackles, a pass defensed, and a forced fumble; Ziggy Hood, who had four tackles including one for loss, the team's only sack, and a fumble recovery; Le'Veon Bell, who had 107 yards from scrimmage – 57 rushing and 50 receiving – and a touchdown; and Shaun Suisham, who was 3-for-3 on field goal attempts, including a 45-yarder into the open end of Heinz Field, and had good distance and placement on his kickoffs.

