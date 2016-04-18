Brown adjusts to changes on DWTS

Antonio Brown had to switch things up this week on ABC's "Dancing With The Stars," but he made the adjustments on the dance floor just like he would on the football field.
Brown had been dancing with his partner Sharna Burgess for the first four weeks of the show, but as a part of the show's Switch-Up Week was paired with dancer Karina Smirnoff.
"It is a change, a new coach temporarily," said Brown. "It's not really hard. You are dealing with a pro dancer. They are really good teachers and instructors and making sure everything I am doing is to the best of my ability and the right way that the judges will like."
Brown opened his performance with a front flip off the stage, before doing the cha-cha to Dusty Springfield's 'Son of a Preacher Man." But his scores weren't his best, getting 26 out of 40.
"I am just trying to pick up as much information so I can continue to improve," said Brown. "It's a challenge. It's a commitment as far as having a routine and being consistent with practicing. It's a regiment that is challenging, but for the better of an individual like me."
Steelers Nation, now you can do your part to make sure Brown makes it all the way through to the show's finale. To vote for Brown by phone, call 1-800-868-3401. To vote online, click on VOTE FOR AB. Vote early … and often.