Brown adjusts to changes on DWTS

Brown had been dancing with his partner Sharna Burgess for the first four weeks of the show, but as a part of the show's Switch-Up Week was paired with dancer Karina Smirnoff.

"It is a change, a new coach temporarily," said Brown. "It's not really hard. You are dealing with a pro dancer. They are really good teachers and instructors and making sure everything I am doing is to the best of my ability and the right way that the judges will like."

Brown opened his performance with a front flip off the stage, before doing the cha-cha to Dusty Springfield's 'Son of a Preacher Man." But his scores weren't his best, getting 26 out of 40.

"I am just trying to pick up as much information so I can continue to improve," said Brown. "It's a challenge. It's a commitment as far as having a routine and being consistent with practicing. It's a regiment that is challenging, but for the better of an individual like me."