Breaking down the tape: When push comes to shove

A look back at the Steelers' 23-13 loss to the Chiefs via the magic of the DVR:

YOU GOTTA START SOMEWHERE: Alejandro Villanueva got off to the start he was seeking but was unable to finish giving the Steelers what they needed.

On the first snap of his first career start at left offensive tackle on Sunday in Kansas City, Villanueva handled LB Tamba Hali one-on-one and QB Landry Jones hit WR Martavis Bryant for a gain of 19.

But on first-and-10 from the Kansas City 39-yard line with 2:11 left in regulation, Hali beat Villanueva, got to Jones and forced a fumble that was recovered by KC DT Jaye Howard. Villanueva got credit for the tackle but that was game, set and match.

The first of Kansas City's two sacks had occurred on third-and-7 from the Kansas City 10 on the Steelers' previous possession. Hali cut inside Villanueva on a stunt and dropped Jones. The Steelers, down 16-10, settled for a field goal.

"I just have to stay more vertical," Villanueva said of Hali's first sack.

As for the second, "He just beat me off the ball," Villanueva said. "I wish I could take that play back. I know I can block that type of rush but I didn't. He stripped the ball, they got the ball, they won the game so I have to deal with that now and use it as motivation to get better."

Pressure on Jones wasn't an issue through much of the game.

The Steelers had a tight end lined up to Villanueva's left on 16 of Jones' 29 attempts (15 times it was Heath Miller). But a tight end presence didn't automatically mean double-team help for Villanueva.

It wasn't uncommon for Miller to chip Hali or OLB Dee Ford on the way into a pattern. Miller also stayed in to handle one blocking assignment while Villanueva dealt with another when the Kansas City rush dictated the Steelers play it that way. RBs DeAngelo Williams and Le'Veon Bell also helped out on occasion, as did LG Ramon Foster when otherwise unoccupied against four-man pressures.

Villanueva went against Hali, Ford and DL Allen Bailey and helped keep Jones clean until the fourth quarter.

"He's cool," Foster assessed. "I think it was (Haloti) Ngata a few years ago, came in inside of me and broke Ben (Roethlisberger's) nose. So hey, you can't hold your head down on that right there. We've all been there, everybody across the line.

"Worst thing you can do is show somebody you're sweating. He'll be fine. It's a learning experience, first time starting. I'm proud of him."

THE TIGHT END AGAIN: KC's Travis Kelce didn't score three TDs against the Steelers, the way New England's Rob Gronkowski had on Sept. 10, or catch a pair of touchdown passes, as Antonio Gates had on Oct. 12 in San Diego.

But Kelce's 26-yard reception over LB Lawrence Timmons on third-and-4 from the KC 26 after the Steelers had closed to within 16-13 in the fourth quarter might have been as critical a play as any.

Kelce had four catches for 47 yards to that point and had drawn the attention of S Robert Golden, CB Antwon Blake, LB Ryan Shazier, CB William Gay, S Mike Mitchell, LB Arthur Moats and Timmons, among others, depending upon where Kelce had lined up and what coverage the Steelers were using.

Timmons said he knew the ball was coming to Kelce, as did the Steelers' sideline.

The CBS crew seemed likewise convinced, in retrospect.

"There was only one place (QB) Alex Smith was going with that ball from the get-go," play-by-play man Greg Gumbel maintained.

Added color analyst Trent Green: "Alex Smith knew that he had Lawrence Timmons and Travis Kelce one-on-one down the middle of the field and took advantage of it."