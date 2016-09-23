Breaking down the Eagles, Week 3

-First-and-10, Philadelphia 47, third quarter: Wentz executed a play-action fake on what became a rare seven-step drop and then fired deep down the sideline for WR Nelson Agholor, who went up for the slightly-underthrown ball at the Chicago 10. Agholor had it for a moment before CB Jacoby Glenn punched the ball from Agholor's grasp.

The big plays may or may not be just around the corner, but Wentz has already established a willingness to stay in the pocket and take hits to make throws and an ability to see or sense where the rush is coming from. He also has the freedom to change plays as he sees fit and he's already in the habit of moving up and down the line of scrimmage pre-snap, talking to linemen and positioning receivers and generally looking a lot like Peyton Manning used to in the shotgun.

Other comparisons are already being made.

"You can run any play you want," ESPN analyst Jon Gruden assessed late in Philadelphia's 29-14 win over Chicago. "Carson Wentz reminds me of (Kansas City's) Alex Smith. You can run the zone-reads. You can run any play you want to draw up. He's athletic, smart and he's extremely tough.

"You have to credit this offensive staff, starting with (head coach) Doug Pederson, the amount of trust that they have in this kid to let him do all he's done tonight at the line of scrimmage."

THE SCHWARTZ IS WITH THEM: Defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz is doing what he did in Buffalo, Detroit and Tennessee _ line the defensive ends up outside the offensive tackles and aggressively rush the passer with his front four.