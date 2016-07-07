Bradshaw was the leader on offense

The 'blonde bomber' as he was known finished his career completing 2,025 passes for 27,989 yards and 212 touchdowns.

As Bradshaw stood on the steps of the Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, he reflected on how he ended up there, and those who helped him along the way.

"When I got the phone call -- those of you that know me know I'm not a man that hides his emotions well – I went nuts," Bradshaw told the crowd filled with Steelers fans. "I went crazy, which I already am anyway. I jumped around, I ran around the house, outside! I just lost it for three days. I said, 'I can't believe this!' And then I stopped and I said, what does it mean? What does all of this mean? It means that yeah, you're one of the best that ever played? I said, no. Wait just a second. Wait just a second. What it means is that in football you never get anything that you don't share with people. You don't get elected into the Hall of Fame by yourself."

Bradshaw went on to thank his teammates, receivers, running backs, offensive line, tight ends, listing every player who was there for him.

"All our careers, we were blessed with great people," said Bradshaw during his speech. "I'm a fortunate quarterback to have so much beautiful talent, so many wonderful athletes to go out and get the job done. It allowed me to be the kind of person I was. Go out and be aggressive and to attack."

And he finished his speech, just like he should have.