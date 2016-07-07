hall-of-fame_category-logo_horizontal_180x24

Bradshaw was the leader on offense

The Steelers currently have 23 former players, coaches or contributors in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and that number will increase to 24 later this summer when Kevin Greene is inducted as a member of the Class of 2016. In advance of his induction Steelers.com will share the stories of the 23 Steelers in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Terry BradshawQuarterback (1970-83)
Elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame: 1989

Terry Bradshaw was the No. 1 overall pick in the 1970 NFL Draft and he definitely lived up to the hype. He is one of only 13 overall first picks to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and he definitely earned his Gold Jacket.

Bradshaw was at the helm for the Steelers as a rookie, starting eight games and then continuing to be the driving force behind the success of the Steelers' offense.

Bradshaw led the team to four Super Bowl championships, being named MVP in Super Bowl XIII and XIV. He passed for 932 yards and nine touchdowns in the four Super Bowl victories and in 19 postseason games passed for 3,833 yards.

"He had the ability to throw the football," said his late Coach Chuck Noll. "He had the ability to run with it when he had to. He had all kinds of physical abilities, and it was just a question of being able to use that on the field. Terry, without a question, wanted to be the best. When you have somebody who has a great desire to be the best, and works at it, which he did … Terry worked at it very hard, both physically and mentally, and spent time in the classroom, and on film, and prepared himself very well."

He was also named the NFL's Most Valuable Player in 1978 when he completed 207 passes for 2,915 yards and 28 touchdowns.

The 'blonde bomber' as he was known finished his career completing 2,025 passes for 27,989 yards and 212 touchdowns.

As Bradshaw stood on the steps of the Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, he reflected on how he ended up there, and those who helped him along the way.

"When I got the phone call -- those of you that know me know I'm not a man that hides his emotions well – I went nuts," Bradshaw told the crowd filled with Steelers fans. "I went crazy, which I already am anyway. I jumped around, I ran around the house, outside! I just lost it for three days. I said, 'I can't believe this!' And then I stopped and I said, what does it mean? What does all of this mean? It means that yeah, you're one of the best that ever played? I said, no. Wait just a second. Wait just a second. What it means is that in football you never get anything that you don't share with people. You don't get elected into the Hall of Fame by yourself."

Bradshaw went on to thank his teammates, receivers, running backs, offensive line, tight ends, listing every player who was there for him.

"All our careers, we were blessed with great people," said Bradshaw during his speech. "I'm a fortunate quarterback to have so much beautiful talent, so many wonderful athletes to go out and get the job done. It allowed me to be the kind of person I was. Go out and be aggressive and to attack."

And he finished his speech, just like he should have.

"Pittsburgh… hey, I love you! Thank you! Thank you!"

Advertising