Boswell launches merchandise collection for a cause

At first glance, the new clothing line at the Steelers Pro Shop is one that makes you immediately want one of each style simply because of the classic look and high quality.

Then, when you learn more about it, and the desire to buy one of each is even greater.

It's a collection they've done in collaboration with kicker Chris Boswell and UNRL. The capsule collection features simple half-zips for men and women, as well as hoodies, crewnecks and more, all adorning Boswell's signature patch.

But there is more to the line than the looks.

A lot more.

The UNRL x Chris Boswell collection benefits sMiles for Katie, a non-profit organization in Bedford, New Jersey which is dedicated to bringing awareness and support to the Pulmonary Hypertension Association and their efforts to bring hope to those who suffer and find a cure for this disease.

The organization honors Katie McCarthy, a young woman who passed away from the disease in 2013 and whose family has become close with the Boswell family.

"One of my wife's friends here in town, her sister passed away from the disease," said Boswell. "When they approached me to do this with UNRL, I wanted to focus on this charity.

"Last year I did My Cause, My Cleats for them. My wife and I felt really good about that. There's a personal tie to that organization with her family. It makes us feel good and I'm happy to continue that."

Boswell's wife, Havanah, has become close with Emma McCarthy, who is Katie's sister. Through that friendship, while she never met Katie, she had the opportunity to learn about her, and how much love and joy she brought to others.

"I never got the chance to meet Katie, but her family still speaks of her in such a beautiful way," said Havanah Boswell. "Her mom has this organization where she spends all her time raising awareness and honoring Katie, and I think it's so special. I can't imagine loss at that magnitude and her family has really brought so much positivity through it.

"When Chris did My Cause My Cleats for them last year, the whole family came from New Jersey for the game. It was so special to see them come together and honor Katie.

"Doing this collab with UNRL was a no-brainer for us. They are a small charity and don't get the credit or attention for what they do. We hope this helps them. Stuff like this means so much to them. When we did My Cause My Cleats, I'll never forget her mother calling me and she was crying on the phone. It's special to help."

When the opportunity to collab with the Steelers Pro Shop and UNRL arose, one thing the Boswell's wanted to be sure of was the clothing line was simplistic.

"That's all Chris wears is UNRL," said Havanah. "He really likes the brand. This line is clean cut and simple. Chris is not a flashy guy. And he just wanted it to be low key.