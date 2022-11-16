Steelers Pro Shop Live set to launch tonight at 7 p.m. ET

Nov 16, 2022 at 03:00 PM

LugLive, the leader in live selling commerce, today announced the first-of-its-kind partnership to create a live selling and Interactive platform with the Steelers.

The first Steelers Pro Shop Live will launch on November 16 at 7 p.m. ET @ shop.steelers.com/LIVE and will feature authentic Steelers branded merchandise sold directly from the Steelers Pro Shop to customers and fans. This new Steelers ProShop commerce experience will bring the Steelers product to life and drive sales and engagement with live shopping events every day, direct from the team.

Lug, the popular lifestyle brand of travel bags, handbags, apparel and accessories, was founded in 2005 by Jason and Ami Richter. In 2020, the brand formed LugLive, an immersive and interactive direct-to-consumer live shopping experience. LugLive connects brands directly with their customers in a live, engaging and unique social shopping experience, through e-commerce and a dedicated mobile app.

"This is an unbelievable partnership and opportunity to launch Steelers Pro Shop Live with the Pittsburgh Steelers organization," said Jason Richter, LugLive founder. "It is so great to work with an organization that deeply cares about its fans and is looking for ways to interact and connect with their community and be able to provide them authentic merchandise through engaging entertainment."

Steelers Pro Shop Live will create a unique retail experience for new and current fans of the team. The live shopping platform will bring authentic Pittsburgh Steelers merchandise to the customer through live interactive shows, streamed on the Steelers mobile app and the online Pro Shop. The overall goal is to delight fans with engaging content and grow product revenue direct to the team to continue providing fans with the best experience.

"The Steelers Pro Shop is excited for this unique opportunity to showcase our products and tremendous brand in a new interactive platform. Fans have the opportunity to get a fully immersive shopping experience direct from the team," said John Wolfe, Steelers VP of Merchandising and Digital Commerce.

The platform aims to:

  • Provide an engaging shopping environment with dynamic and integrated LIVE selling including surprise hosts and special guests.
  • Demonstrate products in real-time, increase brand and community engagement, and improve customer loyalty.

Steelers Pro Shop Live with the Pittsburgh Steelers will begin on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, and can be found on shop.steelers.com/LIVE. For more information on LugLive, go to www.lug.live.

Related Content

news

Leal returns to practice

Rookie defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal returned to practice today, but remains on the Reserve/Injured List

news

Play YinzChat for your chance to win!

Steelers Nation can play YinzChat, the Steelers official pick 'em game, this weekend for a chance to win a Najee Harris autographed football

news

Steelers to wear Color Rush uniforms this week

The Steelers will wear their Color Rush uniforms when they play the Bengals on Sunday Night Football

news

Steelers-Bengals game time flexed

Kickoff time for the Week 11 game has been changed

news

Steelers set to open Hall of Honor Museum

The Steelers Hall of Honor Museum at Acrisure Stadium will open on November 11

news

Lolley adds to Steelers content efforts

Longtime Steelers beat writer Dale Lolley will serve as Contributing Writer/Editor on the Steelers media platforms

news

Steelers launch Small Business Spotlight program

Steelers, PNC Bank launch Small Business Spotlight program to support women's financial equality

news

Steelers to retire Harris' number '32'

The Steelers will retire Franco Harris' number '32' in a halftime ceremony on December 24

news

YinzChat '22 season kicks off today!

Steelers Nation can now play YinzChat, the Steelers official pick 'em game

news

Steelers release first regular season depth chart

The first Steelers depth chart of the 2022 season was released

news

Steelers 2022 53-man roster

A look at who makes up the Steelers 53-man roster

