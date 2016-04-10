Blount is all about giving back

Apr 09, 2016 at 11:00 PM

Last week Mel Blount celebrated with friends and former teammates at the Mel Blount Youth Home 18th Annual All-Star Celebrity Roast, an early celebration of his April 10 birthday.

PHOTOS: 2016 Mel Blount Youth Home Celebrity Roast

Hall of Famers Mel Blount and Terry Bradshaw honored former teammates Jon Kolb and Gerry "Moon" Mullins at the 18th Annual Mel Blount Youth Home All-Star Celebrity Roast .

It's an event which simply started as a 50th birthday party for Blount, and is one of the main fundraising efforts for the Mel Blount Youth Home, helping them continue the programs they have in place.

"This is a huge part of our budget," said Blount. "We need these funds to continue to provide services for the kids we work with and take care of the responsibilities of running the program. We are in it every day and my name is on the door, so we want to make sure we provide the best we can."

Blount was joined at the event by fellow Steelers Hall of Famers Terry Bradshaw, Franco Harris, Joe Greene, John Stallworth and Lynn Swann for what turned out to be a great evening that honored his former teammates Jon Kolb and Gerry Mullins.

"Mel is a man that I respect so deeply," said Kolb. "He is a man that was the best at his game. That wasn't the end of Mel Blount. He had bigger things, more he wanted to accomplish. He has been willing to climb the mountain. He has done it. To be involved in that makes it a huge honor to be part of a team that goes beyond just a bunch of guys running around on a football field."

If you would like to help Blount in his efforts, please click on Mel Blount Youth Home.

*About the Mel Blount Youth Home: It *is a multi-service treatment program for young males who are victims of child abuse and neglect. The Mel Blount Youth Home is situated on 300 acres of land located in Washington County. The Youth Home is surrounded by beautiful woods and fields, an outdoor equestrian center, walking trails, basketball court and fishing ponds. Our inter-disciplinary treatment program takes full advantage of community based agencies that provide children with an array of opportunities to experience success. Individual therapeutic techniques are used with the pre-adolescent such as play therapy activities, music therapy, reality therapy and anger management. All regular and special needs residents attend one of the McGuffey School District's elementary, middle of high schools, unless specified by their Individual Education Plan (IEP).

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

