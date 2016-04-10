Blount is all about giving back

It's an event which simply started as a 50th birthday party for Blount, and is one of the main fundraising efforts for the Mel Blount Youth Home, helping them continue the programs they have in place.

"This is a huge part of our budget," said Blount. "We need these funds to continue to provide services for the kids we work with and take care of the responsibilities of running the program. We are in it every day and my name is on the door, so we want to make sure we provide the best we can."

Blount was joined at the event by fellow Steelers Hall of Famers Terry Bradshaw, Franco Harris, Joe Greene, John Stallworth and Lynn Swann for what turned out to be a great evening that honored his former teammates Jon Kolb and Gerry Mullins.

"Mel is a man that I respect so deeply," said Kolb. "He is a man that was the best at his game. That wasn't the end of Mel Blount. He had bigger things, more he wanted to accomplish. He has been willing to climb the mountain. He has done it. To be involved in that makes it a huge honor to be part of a team that goes beyond just a bunch of guys running around on a football field."

If you would like to help Blount in his efforts, please click on Mel Blount Youth Home.