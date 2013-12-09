Blount, Harris part of NFL Homecoming

Steelers' Hall of Famers Mel Blount and Franco Harris will be a part of the NFL Homecoming celebration this Sunday when the Steelers host the Cincinnati Bengals at Heinz Field.

Blount and Harris will serve as honorary captains for the Steelers, participating in pregame festivities.

This is the first year the league has introduced the NFL Homecoming initiative, which features legends throughout the league returning to their respective teams to be acknowledged and reconnect with their teams and fans.