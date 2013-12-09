Blount, Harris part of NFL Homecoming

Dec 09, 2013 at 09:00 AM
Harris_Blount_article.jpg

Steelers' Hall of Famers Mel Blount and Franco Harris will be a part of the NFL Homecoming celebration this Sunday when the Steelers host the Cincinnati Bengals at Heinz Field.

Blount and Harris will serve as honorary captains for the Steelers, participating in pregame festivities.

This is the first year the league has introduced the NFL Homecoming initiative, which features legends throughout the league returning to their respective teams to be acknowledged and reconnect with their teams and fans.

The Steelerettes, who were the team's cheerleaders from 1961-69, will also be a part of the NFL Homecoming and will lead the Terrible Towel Twirl pregame.  

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

