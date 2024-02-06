Blocks, Boswell and happy returns

3-Godwin Igwebuike, kickoff return, Jan. 6, at Baltimore:

The description in game book produced for the media at M&T Bank Stadium doesn't do the play justice.

"J.Stout kicks 60 yards from BLT 35 to PIT 5, out of bounds," is the extent of the explanation.

The play involved so much more, particularly as it related to the savvy of the Steelers' special teams it revealed.

The Ravens had just scored to tie the game at 7-7 with 2:19 left in the first half. Stout's kickoff bounced at the Steelers' 14 and eventually settled in the soggy grass at the Steelers' 5 just a few feet from the sideline. Igwebuike, a running back who also contributed on kickoff returns, had the presence of mind to run out of bounds, drop to the ground and then reach out and touch the ball with his left hand while lying on his stomach with his feet still out of bounds before cornerback Damarion Williams and the rest of the Ravens' coverage unit could get there.

Igwebuike's quick thinking created a kickoff out of bounds even though the ball never crossed the sideline and necessitated a flag against the Ravens for illegal procedure and a possession that began at the 40 for the Steelers.

"Smart," ESPN color analyst Dan Orlovsky assessed. "Very well-coached and prepared special teams unit."