Bills are talking about Tomlin, Duck & more

McDermott on what Tomlin was like in college after Tomlin said McDermott was the mature one:

"He was mature. I'm probably not one of the more vocal people around but I do watch, I do listen, and I try to learn a lot by watching people and Mike was one of the people that I watched and learned a lot from."

McDermott on what kind of competitor Tomlin was:

"Him being a wide receiver and myself being a defensive back, we had our battles and more so, I was a walk-on and he was a scholarship athlete so he was established and I was just trying to get a pair of cleats. Really, it was just me watching him battle with some of the older DB's and yet having a good personality and a good rapport off the field with your teammates."

McDermott on if Tomlin addressed teammates the way he addresses players and media now:

"He has always been an orator. He has always had a way about him in terms of his command of the English language."

McDermott on the job Tomlin has done this year:

"It's been tremendous. I am sure Mike would say Kevin (Colbert) and him both have done a phenomenal job. They have a talented roster. I know they had the injury at the quarterback position. But when you look at the depth of their roster, because they had some other injuries, that's what you have to do. You have to have depth. Because they have been together for so long, they built that. You look at the wide receiver position, the running back position, that speaks of their acumen as football guys."

Quarterback Josh Allen on the Steelers defense:

"They're playing extremely well. Obviously, taking away the ball, sacking the quarterback at a very high rate. I think they lead the league in both those statistics. They've got some young players that are moving around well, off the edge, they get to the quarterback, they play really smart coverage. It's going to be very tough for us mentally this week and we've got to go in and prepare and watch as much film as we can and be ready for another four quarter game."

Allen on the Steelers leading the league in sacks and what they do to be so effective:

"I just think they got some really good dudes. Off the edge, they're very strong inside to, they've had a really good pass rush plan. That's something we got to watch and practice really hard this week in practice and make sure we keep getting those looks and our scout team is gonna be huge for us this week."

McDermott on the Steelers defense:

"They're got a good roster of talent, let's start there. High draft picks across the defensive line. Good secondary play, good linebacker play. That's a part of also Mike being there a long time. They've been able – he and Kevin (Colbert) – to build it the right way and add the type of players that they like, that they want and it's shown when you look at what (Bud) Dupree and Cameron (Heyward) and then you look at T.J. (Watt) and along with now Devin (Bush) in the middle, what they've added around those pieces and then the secondary play as well."

McDermott on the Steelers offense and how it has changed due to losing players:

"Look overall, they've got weapons. This is a good perimeter skill as I've seen on tape this year. Speed, when you look at what (James) Washington has done on the last several weeks, no surprise. We scouted him in the draft process and we're very impressed with him, and really all across they've got depth and speed at their wide receiver position. You add that in terms of what they've been able to do in the running game, with their offensive line. So, it adds a good combination for the them."

Offensive Coordinator Brian Daboll on the defense:

"They're really good. I think they have eight or nine first-rounders. They can rush the passer. They can stop the run. I think they're first in takeaways, second in the league in negative plays, first in sacks. Good situational football team, they're 7-1 in their last eight, 3-0 in their last three. They have a lot of good players. They have a good coaching staff. Again, the scheme and stuff, we're getting on to them now, but in just the brief time that I've started, it's a pretty impressive group. Another top five or six defense like Denver was, like Dallas was, like Baltimore is, like they are, so we're going to have to do a good job of putting together a good plan, having a good week, and then playing in a tough environment."