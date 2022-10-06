Bills are talking about Minkah, Tomlin, Kenny and more

Diggs on going against his former Bills teammate, cornerback Levi Wallace:

"Levi played helluva ball when he was here. He never made many mistakes. He made a lot of plays. He's smart, he's instinctual. He is a great player. It's going to be a task going against someone you went against year in and year out, each and every day. Something I look forward to."

Poyer on the challenge of playing Pickett who they don't have a lot of film on:

"You have an understanding of who he is as a quarterback. A lot of upside from him. A first-round pick. He's got the arm talent. He can move in the pocket. He is getting the ball out of his hands quick. I think you continue to prepare like you do each and every week. You don't have to change anything."

Edge rusher Von Miller on the Steelers offensive line:

"This offensive line is the best offensive line we've played this season. Chuks (Chukwuma Okorafor) and Dan Moore do a really good job protecting the edges. They have a line full of tough guys, tough smart guys.

"Played the Steelers last year. Always have respect for those guys. They earned my respect more after that game. They played really, really well. Blocked me up pretty good. Going into this game they have my respect. Chuks is one of the best right tackles in the league. He doesn't get enough respect, but I'll give it to him. Dan Moore is holding down the left tackle position too. They've got those guys on the inside playing at a high clip too.

"This offensive line is the difference maker for the offense."

Poyer on safety Minkah Fitzpatrick:

"Extremely talented player and has been in this league for a long time. A very rangy player and he has very good ball skills. He seems like a smart and instinctive player. That entire defense. Mike Tomlin over there, I was in that division for a long time. That is a very tough coached, hard-nosed football team that's led by that defense and a good offense. It's going to be one of those tough games on Sunday. They're going to come in hungry."

Miller on what he has seen from Pickett:

"He hasn't had many attempts. When you pick it up, those interceptions will go down, the mistakes will go down. They've got my respect. I am not coming into this game off guard or anything. I'm coming into this game like they are the Pittsburgh Steelers, which they are.

"Still coached by Mike Tomlin. I have a whole lot of respect for Mike. I was with Mike at the Pro Bowl. Always heard great stories about him, but being on his team for a week, it really showed me why people fall in love with Mike Tomlin, that whole organization.

"It doesn't matter what their record is, who they have at quarterback, their core players are still their core players, the offensive line, the receiving corps is good. The defense is playing Steelers football. Cameron Heyward, he is part of my draft class, still going crazy. Minkah Fitzpatrick is going crazy too. I have a lot of respect for those guys. Malik Reed, I played with Malik in Denver. Alex Highsmith, the sack leader coming into this week. I have a lot of respect for those guys."

Quarterback Josh Allen on playing the Steelers for the fourth time and if they switch up the defense:

"Last year they switched it up. They've been known for blitzing. Mike Tomlin is one of the best coaches in the league and he always has his team ready to play. Last year they switched it up on us and gave us something we didn't practice for. We had to make adjustments in the game and at that time it was too late. This is a really good football team."