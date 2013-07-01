Big Ben heads to London

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is part of a contingent that will be in London the next few days in advance of the Steelers-Minnesota Vikings game at Wembley Stadium on Sept. 29.

Roethlisberger, who is excited to play the game in London, will be taking part in a fan forum, meeting with individuals who were selected by the NFL.

"This is a new, unique thing for us," said Roethlisberger. "It's something that is different and fun and guys are really looking forward to the game. We enjoy having the fans there. It's going to be great. We hope to see a lot of Steelers fans at the game."

In addition to promoting the game, Roethlisberger will get to see some of London's best sights, including the Big Ben clock at the Palace of Westminster.

Following his time in London Roethlisberger will head to Ireland where he will visit with Steelers' chairman Dan Rooney, the former United States Ambassador to Ireland. Roethlisberger will also handle the coin toss at the annual Fourth of July flag football game Rooney hosts.