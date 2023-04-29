Best remaining prospects for Day 3 of the Draft

We now have two days of the NFL Draft in the books. The Steelers have drafted offensive tackle Broderick Jones, cornerback Joey Porter Jr., defensive tackle Keanu Benton and tight end Darnell Washington. Who are the best players still on the board? Here are the best 10, but full disclaimer: This is the point of the draft where it doesn't always add up as to why they are still available, and we are not privy to such things as medical reports, which can often be the culprit.