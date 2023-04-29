Best remaining prospects for Day 3 of the Draft

We now have two days of the NFL Draft in the books. The Steelers have drafted offensive tackle Broderick Jones, cornerback Joey Porter Jr., defensive tackle Keanu Benton and tight end Darnell Washington. Who are the best players still on the board? Here are the best 10, but full disclaimer: This is the point of the draft where it doesn't always add up as to why they are still available, and we are not privy to such things as medical reports, which can often be the culprit.
- Clark Phillips, CB Utah - The NFL is still showing us tit doesn't put a premium on slot cornerbacks despite the league being very heavy with the usage of 11 Personnel (1 RB/1 TE) on offense with three wide receivers usually on the field. Phillips is a true slot cornerback because of his lack of size, but he is also a very good one and doesn't play small.
- Adetomiwa Adebowale, DT, Northwestern - A simply phenomenal athletic tester, is Adebowale a versatile lineman that can line up all over the defensive front or is he a tweener that doesn't really have a home at the next level? The answer is probably still somewhere in between and Adebowale's role will likely be situational in the NFL.
- Dawand Jones, OT, Ohio State - Anyone can see Jones' incredible size. At the Senior Bowl, Jones showed up, dominated for one practice, and then shut it down for the rest of the week. Then, at Ohio State's pro day, Jones didn't weigh in, which begs the question as to what this huge human being currently weighs. Still, on tape, Jones moves and changes directions really well for someone of that size and it takes an extra step to get around this behemoth. But he also doesn't fit every offensive scheme.
- Darius Rush, CB, South Carolina - Rush has very good size and length for the cornerback position coupled with strong testing numbers. He is mostly an outside cornerback in a class that has an abundance of players with his skill set. Rush is a guy that just might be caught up in a numbers game at this point.
- Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia - Ringo has been on the national spotlight on a great defense pretty much his entire career at Georgia. He was a huge recruit and has a rare combination of size and straight-line speed. But that is the problem, Ringo is too straight-linish, which is why he is still available. Some even project Ringo to safety, but that is a true projection.
- Nick Saldiveri, OT, Old Dominion - Saldiveri is a very interesting prospect. He was playing against much less talented competition at Old Dominion, but he dominates-as you would expect. He has an NFL body and projects best to right tackle. However, there is a chance that Saldiveri, who will need time to develop, could play any of the five line spots. Maybe he is ideally the sixth man off the bench, a spot on an NFL roster that holds great value.
- Antonio Johnson, S, Texas A&M - The NFL is showing us true strong safeties are becoming nearly extinct. If this were several years ago, Johnson would have been long since drafted by now. Johnson does have some slot coverage capabilities though and is a playmaker near the line of scrimmage. He should hear his name called very soon.
- Nick Herbig, LB, Wisconsin - Herbig is capable of lining up on the edge, preferably as a 3-4 outside linebacker type - something he did quite well while at Wisconsin. He also projects well as an off-the-ball linebacker. At a bare minimum, Herbig should be an elite special teams player as well as a backup - possibly at both spots.
- Tyler Scott, WR, Cincinnati - Scott is small and slightly built. But he also has sprinter speed and very good production at Cincinnati. Scott is explosive in a straight line as well as changing directions. Sure, he can be bullied at the line of scrimmage and through his route, but he was a running back in high school and is still very new to the position. And he plays the game with toughness and aggression.
- Roschon Johnson, RB, Texas - At Texas, Johnson was stuck behind the best running back prospect, Bijan Robinson, in recent memory. That shouldn't be held against Johnson in any way, shape or form. In fact, Johnson embraced the situation and took on a leadership role, becoming a major contributor on special teams for the Longhorns. This is a no nonsense downhill back with power that should have a better pro than college career.