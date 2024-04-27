Best remaining prospects for Day 3 of the 2024 Draft

Here is an alphabetic list of the top 20 remaining draft prospects after three rounds:

Kris Abrams-Draine, CB, Missouri-Abrams-Draine best projects to the slot at the next level, but he also has outside cornerback capabilities as well and should excel immediately on special teams.

Javon Baker, WR, Central Florida-Baker is coming off a great season for Central Florida. While he is a deep ball specialist, Baker can attack a defense at all levels. His game should translate well to the league.

Ray Davis, RB, Kentucky-Davis had a tough road to where he is at today. He is also a very tough runner that bounces off tacklers and punishes the opposing defense. Davis should help his new team immediately.

Brandon Dorius, DT, Oregon-What hurts Dorius is that he is somewhat of a defensive end/tackle tweener and there are some schemes where he just doesn't fit that well. Still, a defense with a plan in place for Dorius could get a real bargain on Saturday.

Troy Franklin, WR, Oregon-Franklin still being available is a real shock. He is certainly slender, but Franklin is a quality route runner that is dripping with big play ability.

Cedric Gray, LB, North Carolina-Gray is one of the most athletic second level defenders in this draft class. He might take a year to get up to speed, but in the meantime, Gray should be a core special teams player.

Cam Hart, CB, Notre Dame-Hart is only an outside cornerback in the NFL, but such players are difficult to find. This is especially true for someone with Hart's height and length.

Jaden Hicks, S, Washington State-Hicks is a king-sized safety with strong athletic traits. In the box safeties aren't as coveted as they once were, but Hicks could also help on the last level of a defense with his new team.

Christian Jones, OT, Texas-Jones has some stiffness and isn't a fantastic athlete, but he has played a lot of football at right tackle. Most likely what is hurting Jones is that this class of offensive tackles was just so strong.

Mohamed Kamara, Edge, Colorado State-Kamara is short for an edge defender and best projects to a 3-4 scheme. He also is super productive and plays with great toughness and desire.

Spencer Rattler, QB, South Carolina-Rattler is probably the only remaining quarterback with starter traits. He is shorter than ideal and just an average athlete, but he did a lot with little around him this past year and has a very live arm.

Ja'Tavion Sanders, TE, Texas-Sanders was highly recruited and is a field stretching tight end. He doesn't offer a lot as a blocker, which isn't helping his case.

TJ Tampa, CB, Iowa State-Tampa didn't run great in the pre-draft process, but he has a lot of good tape-particularly as a man coverage player. He also has ideal size for an outside cover man.

Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, S, Texas Tech-This is a safety that can play the slot as well as in deep coverage. Taylor-Demerson is a great athlete with very good production. He shouldn't be without a team much longer.

Jeremiah Trotter, LB, Clemson-Yet another son of an excellent former NFL star, Trotter has a fantastic head for the game and was an excellent college football player. But he is undersized and lacks great speed.

Devontez Walker, WR, North Carolina-Walker is a bit of a one trick pony. But that is trick is stretching the field and making big plays. He profiles a complementary piece in the pros.

Malik Washington, WR, Virginia-This is a good football player coming off a great season for the Cavaliers. Washington is a slot-only receiver but could be a slot machine and target hog.

Johnny Wilson, WR, Florida State-Wilson is a king-sized wide receiver that some have even projected to tight end. His hands aren't great, but Wilson is a true wide out that can cause major matchup problems.

Mekhi Wingo, DT, LSU-Miscast at LSU, Wingo needs to go to a defense in the NFL that wants him to attack gaps and explode upfield. He has power to his game, but Wingo's could make a lot of plays behind the line of scrimmage in the league.