Best of the rest for Day 3

1. Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina - Howell is on the only carry over from the best available after the first day of the draft. After losing a lot of talent to the NFL, Howell's and North Carolina's season didn't exactly go as planned. Howell did develop more as a runner though as a result. He is a very good deep passer and a great competitor.

2. Jalyn Armour-Davis, CB, Alabama - First off, you know Armour-Davis is well coached and NFL ready coming out of Alabama. He is tall with plus athleticism and is ideal for a press man coverage scheme.

3. Calvin Austin, WR, Memphis - Austin is small, but he is insanely fast and quick. Unlike most recievers his size, Auston shows a pension for getting off man coverage and shouldn't have to be schemed up at the next level. He's great with the ball in his hands.

4. Perrion Winfrey, DT, Oklahoma - Winfrey plays with amazing energy. He has to work on the finer points of his game, but Winfrey fires off the ball and is always in attack mode. He should help out immediately as an interior pass-rusher.

5. Dameon Pierce, RB, Florida - For whatever reason, Florida didn't use Pierce to his full capabilities. But the touches he got were extremely impressive. He should be solid in protection as well as catching the football, but Pierce's best traits are as a powerful tone-setting runner.

6. Khalil Shakir, WR, Boise State - Shakir isn't the biggest guy and has short arms, but he has explosive movement skills and is an accomplished route runner. Shakir is probably best out of the slot and is very good with the ball in his hands.

7. Zach Tom, OG, Wake Forest - Tom was a tackle at Wake Forest, but he doesn't have the desired length for that position at the next level. But that doesn't entirely mean that Tom can't survive outside. He is very technically sound and might actually be best at center, but that is a projection.

8. Matthew Butler, DT, Tennessee - Butler came on strong last year for the Volunteers. He is very disruptive and will bring immediate energy to his new team next year. Butler could project as an end in a 3-4 or as a defensive tackle in a 4-3, especially in a rotation.

9. Tariq Woolen, CB, UTSA - It is all about the traits with Woolen. He is extremely tall for the cornerback position and that might scare teams a little with his ability to quickly change directions. But Woolen is incredibly long and blazing speed and explosiveness.

10. Zyon McCollum, CB, Sam Houston - Like Woolen, McCollum is a special tester with traits you don't see very often. But he also is from a small school and has technique work to do. Betting on traits in this point is the draft makes a lot of sense.

11. Eyioma Uwazurike, DT, Iowa State - This is a guy that came on strong in his final year at college. He has fantastic size and long arms. Uwazurike can play high at times, but he also can push the pocket and make plays well outside the tackle box.

12. Isaiah Spiller, RB, Texas A&M - Spiller had a very productive career at a top football program. He has size and workhorse like traits, but probably projects as a quality rotational back that can also chip in as a receiver.

13. Rasheed Walker, OT, Penn State - Developmental tackles are often a good bet in this area of the draft, as the payoff can be huge without too much of an investment. That description applies very much to Walker, who with a little work, could be a starting tackle before long in the league.

14. Neil Farrell, DT, LSU - Farrell is carrying too much weight and could use work on his body, but he plays much better than he looks. Farrell projects to nose tackle, but he gets off the ball well and can handle upfield penetrating responsibilities. And Farrell had his best year, by a wide margin, in 2021.

15. Darian Kinnard, OG, Kentucky - Some might see Kinnard as a tackle, but he should probably at least start his career on the inside. He is enormous and carries his weight well with good feet for a bit man. His technique needs work, but Kinnard could be a hit in the right scheme and with the right coaching.

16. Zamir White, RB, Georgia - Georgia has an incredible lineage of running backs. White was highly recruited and acted as the thunder to James Cook's lightning. White is more than just a banger though.

17. Isaih Likely, TE, Coastal Carolina - If you are looking for a move receiving tight end, Likely could be just what the doctor ordered. If you want a guy to do battle down after down with defensive ends in the trenches, then Likely isn't for you.

18. Coby Bryant, CB, Cincinnati - Bryant won the award for the best defensive back in the country last year. Some of that is because teams feared Sauce Gardner on the other side, but Bryant still played extremely well. He has size and toughness to endear himself to NFL coaches.

19. Jamaree Salyer, OG, Georgia - Salyer has experience all over the offensive line at Georgia. But he clearly projects best at guard. Salyer is a power player with a real thick build but isn't a great fit in a movement-based zone scheme.