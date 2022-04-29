Best of the rest

1. Logan Hall, DT, Houston - Hall is very long, but not especially thickly built. He does have scheme and technique versatility though, as Hall can line up as a big power end as well as cause problems for guards with his length and upfield ability.

2. Travis Jones, DT, Connecticut - If it wasn't for Jordan Davis, there might be more buzz around Jones, another modern-day nose tackle with size, power as well as athletic ability and quickness. Jones really stood out at the Senior Bowl and Combine.

3. Malik Willis, QB, Liberty - Only one quarterback went off the board on the first day of the draft, but several others might have to wait long to hear their name. Willis is extremely gifted. When he enters the league, Willis will immediately be one of the best running quarterbacks in the NFL, but he has a lot of work to do with his quarterbacking skills. The sky is the limit though.

4. George Pickens, WR, Georgia - Watching Pickens as a true freshman, he stood out as one of the very best wide receivers in the country even at that young age. Maybe as much as anyone at this position in this draft, Pickens has the prototypical traits you look for in a number one receiver.

5. Skyy Moore, WR, Western Michigan - Moore plays the game with toughness and physicality for a smaller receiver. He probably projects best to the slot, but Moore can also carry the ball and operate as a perimeter threat.

6. Andrew Booth, CB, Clemson - Because of a core muscle injury, Booth couldn't workout in the pre-draft process and that undoubtably hurt him. But, on tape, you see the traits of a press man corner and he is an ascending player overall.

7. Bernhard Raimann, OT, Central Michigan - Raimann is new to the game and has a very interesting backstory. He is a little overaged, but he is also a very good athlete and should contribute as a tackle from the start.

8. David Ojabo, EDGE, Michigan - If it wasn't for Ojabo's very unfortunate Pro Day injury, he would be long since drafted already. Although he is raw, Ojabo is very gifted from an athletic standpoint. Commenting on injuries is always difficult, however.

9. Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia - Dean certainly benefitted by being protected by the great Georgia supporting cast around him and Dean is also very much on the small side. But wow, does this guy make plays. He is a great blitzer and Dean is excellent with his diagnostic skills.

10. Boye Mafe, EDGE, Minnesota - Mafe plays like his hair is on fire coming off the edge. He is a physical player with a lot of pop and explosion in his body. He will be sought after early on the second day of the draft.

11. Breece Hall, RB, Iowa State - Hall should be the first running back off the board. He was very productive in college and brings a well-rounded overall game to his new team. Hall has bell cow qualities, but how much does the NFL value Hall's position?

12. Arnold Ebiketie, EDGE, Penn State - Ebiketie isn't the biggest guy and could have some issues holding the point at the next level, but he is a twitched-up athlete that should make an immediate impact coming off the edge in passing situations.

13. Jalen Pitre, S, Baylor - Listed as a safety, most of Pitre's snaps came out of the slot. He lived in opposing backfields as a run defender and blitzer. This is an easy player to like, and he plays the game the right way.

14. Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati - Ridder is a very mature quarterback that got better every year at Cincinnati. He has great speed, but there are some concerning lapses in accuracy. He profiles as a starter at the next level and might be able to see the field quickly.

15. Jaquon Brisker, S, Penn State - Brisker is a playmaker in every sense of the word. When evaluating his 2021 film, you must remember that he was playing through a shoulder injury, which led to some missed tackles.

16. Kenneth Walker III, RB, Michigan State - You can easily make the argument that Walker is the best pure ball carrier in this draft class. There are questions about his ability to affect the passing game, as he wasn't asked to do so often at the college level.

17. Christian Watson, WR, North Dakota State - Drops are an issue with Watson, but this league is about explosive plays. And with Watson's rare combination of size and speed, plenty of plays deep downfield could be in his future.

18. Alec Pierce, WR, Cincinnati - Pierce is big and fast. He is best as a downfield receiver outside the numbers, but he also can make plays in the middle of the field. Pierce was an excellent volleyball player, and you can see that athletic ability translate to the football field.

19. Leo Chenal, LB, Wisconsin - Just watching Chenal, you would think he was a throwback banger Mike 'backer…and he is. However, he is also a superb mover that more than holds his own in coverage and playing in space.

20. Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina - After losing a lot of talent to the NFL, Howell's and North Carolina's season didn't exactly go as planned. Howell did develop more as a runner though as a result. He is a very good deep passer and a great competitor.

21. Drake Jackson, EDGE, USC - Jackson has been on the radar for years now and is a very gifted edge defender. His weight has really fluctuated, but he is probably best suited to settle in as a traditional 4-3 defensive end.

22. Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington - Gordon has a very interesting athletic background and shows better athletic traits on the field than he displayed in workouts. He can play outside, in the slot or even some safety.

23. Trey McBride, TE, Colorado State - Even with every defense Colorado State faced keying on McBride, this guy still produced week after week in a big way. He isn't the prototypical size for the tight end position, but he is a very willing blocker and a contested catch specialist with after the catch skills.

24. Roger McCreary, CB, Auburn - With his smaller frame and very short arms, McCreary doesn't exactly look the part. However, McCreary is a very sticky and feisty cover man that excelled in the SEC.