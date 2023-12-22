Bengals are talking about the defense and more

Defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo on playing the Steelers:

"We're playing one of the storied franchises in the NFL, it's a playoff game. We need it. They need it. We just had one of our best walkthroughs (Tuesday) we had all year in terms of guys locked in, communication, everything. And that was my message very firmly. I don't think there's a person in this building that would ever take the Pittsburgh Steelers lightly."

Browning on the game against the Steelers last month:

"The Pittsburgh game, the first time, you go back and watch and there's a lot that went into us only putting up 10 points. They have a good defense, they made some good plays, but each time there's little details we weren't on top of."