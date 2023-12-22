Opponents on Steelers

Bengals are talking about the defense and more

Dec 22, 2023 at 08:57 AM
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

The Steelers take on the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday in an AFC North showdown with a lot on the line.

The Steelers are looking to get back in the win column and they know it will be a tough task against the Bengals. 

On the flip side, the Bengals know they have a tough test ahead of them as well, as the Steelers defeated them, 16-10, in Week 12 at Paycor Stadium. 

This week the Bengals are talking about the battle on the road, the Steelers defense and more. 

Bengals coach Zac Taylor on Saturday's game:
"We know it's going to be a tough battle, going on the road, 4:30, Pittsburgh always a big challenge for us, these divisional games. Pittsburgh's a really good football team. I know they've lost the last couple, but that doesn't mean we're not in for a big-time fight so our guys are going to be prepared." 

Quarterback Jake Browning on playing AFC North opponents and the momentum going into the game:
"I feel like any AFC North game, the records don't matter. The momentum, maybe one team has some momentum, one team doesn't. It doesn't matter. It's a tough, bloody fight. 

"It doesn't matter what the momentum is. I have seen that multiple times. The momentum doesn't matter in this game. You throw the records out the window."

Taylor on the Steelers defense:
"They've got a great defense. There's a lot of challenges that come with playing these guys. They've got high-end talent. Guys that have been playing at a high level for a really long time. Guys that have been to the Pro Bowl. It's always a challenge when you are playing these guys, so it's good for Jake to have been through that one time, have some more experience. 

"But we know it's going to be an enormous challenge when we take the field."

Defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo on playing the Steelers:
"We're playing one of the storied franchises in the NFL, it's a playoff game. We need it. They need it. We just had one of our best walkthroughs (Tuesday) we had all year in terms of guys locked in, communication, everything. And that was my message very firmly. I don't think there's a person in this building that would ever take the Pittsburgh Steelers lightly." 

Browning on the game against the Steelers last month: 
"The Pittsburgh game, the first time, you go back and watch and there's a lot that went into us only putting up 10 points. They have a good defense, they made some good plays, but each time there's little details we weren't on top of."  

Cornerback Mike Hilton on what he thinks Coach Mike Tomlin is saying to his team with Bengals defensive tackle D.J. Reader out injured:  
"He's standing in front of his guys (saying) 'We are going to run the ball right at the Bengals.' Especially without D.J. I want our guys to be prepared and to get physical. Turn that run back early and make them one-dimensional. Just know it's coming. Obviously, they're going to run the ball downhill. Probably run it 20-25 times. Whether they have success or not, we have to make sure they have no success. Make sure they're one-dimensional and take away what they really want to do."

