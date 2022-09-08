Bengals are talking about the D, Minkah and Pickens

Taylor on Minkah Fitzpatrick:

"Minkah is a great player. He has come in and done a great job taking the ball away immediately when he got to Pittsburgh. That's been his M.O. You can tell he has tremendous leadership qualities. They're able to do a lot of different things with him. Will that change this year, who knows, we'll find out. He's certainly a big piece of their defense. A guy that has been there now a number of years. They have a couple of guys that have been there a number of years. Their key component is their defense. They've been there. They know what their culture is about on defense. They've played at a high level and been a part of a lot of successful teams. I am sure that filters around to guys that are a little bit newer."

Burrow on if it helps opening against a team they are familiar with:

"Any time you play a divisional opponent you feel like you know what to expect. They might have some new wrinkles for us, the first game of the year. I'm sure they'll have a good game plan for us."

Burrow on playing an AFC North team:

"Any time you have a divisional game it counts as two in the standings. Any time you play the Steelers, Ravens or the Browns you know you're going to want to get that one."

Taylor on rookie receiver George Pickens:

"He was a tremendous player in college that we thought highly of. I know that he had a real good preseason, so we have to be ready for him."

Burrow on the revamped offensive line going against the Steelers defensive front:

"One of the best fronts in the league. A good test for us Week 1."

Taylor on what the Steelers offense will look like without Ben Roethlisberger:

"We'll have to find out when it comes down to it. He did a great job for a long time. It's strange to say that. I remember being in college when he was in college. He was a little older than me, not by much. He was a big part of what they did for a long time.