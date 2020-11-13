Bengals are talking about the 'D', Ben & more

Coach Zac Taylor on the Steelers offense:

"They're always an explosive offense. They've got good backs. Good, physical linemen. Ben is one of the best in the league. They are doing a really good job of using these tight ends and the receivers they've got. They're all playmakers. You see them all show up on these explosive plays when they are matched up one-on-one. They do a nice job with their route running and creating explosives. They all look smooth. They have good hands. They're certainly dangerous on offense."

Linebacker Josh Bynes on playing against the Steelers overall:

"If you play the Steelers enough, you know what they bring to the table. You know that they just don't care who's lined up in front of them and they don't care what you are running, they don't care about whatever it is, we're going to run our thing and that's on you to stop it. When I was in Detroit, I had the privilege of going against the Steelers in training camp for a couple of days and being around Mike Tomlin, so I promise you his mentality is 'this is what it is. You either stop it or you don't.' And that's what it's going to be about this Sunday.

"Even when you watch the film, they have this mentality that we're going to come down and we're going to punch you in the mouth, we're going to do our plays and it's up to you to stop it. If you do, you do. If you don't, then it's going to be a long day for you. It isn't about nothing else. It isn't dodge, it isn't about trying to trick you this and try to do all that or whatever. It's just playing sound football, your fundamentals and your keys, and read your stuff and just come downhill and play some real football."

Safety Von Bell on Ben Roethlisberger:

"He won the Super Bowl. He has experience, he's been in the playoffs, and he's seen a lot of great ball and a lot of ballplayers. That's what makes him, him. He's a competitor, and he's standing up there, you're not going to get much movement but he's going to take a hit and complete the pass and he'll keep on going.

"That's what the mentality that they have and that franchise is. Just bloody nose, punch you in the mouth and they're going to keep on going.