Bengals are talking about the 'D', Ben & more

The Steelers are back in the 'kitchen' this week with an AFC North matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals at Heinz Field.
The Steelers, sitting at 8-0, are looking to remain undefeated, while the Bengals, 2-5-1, are looking for an upset.
Coach Zac Taylor knows the challenge the Bengals are facing this week, especially going against a formidable Steelers defense.
"What stands out is their experience on that side of the ball playing together," said Taylor. "You look at a lot of those guys that have been in the system for a really long time and have played next to each other. And that shows up on the tape. That's a lot of the reason why they're having so much success."
The Bengals talked more about the defense, Ben Roethlisberger, and more:
* * *
Coach Zac Taylor on the Steelers offense:
"They're always an explosive offense. They've got good backs. Good, physical linemen. Ben is one of the best in the league. They are doing a really good job of using these tight ends and the receivers they've got. They're all playmakers. You see them all show up on these explosive plays when they are matched up one-on-one. They do a nice job with their route running and creating explosives. They all look smooth. They have good hands. They're certainly dangerous on offense."
Linebacker Josh Bynes on playing against the Steelers overall:
"If you play the Steelers enough, you know what they bring to the table. You know that they just don't care who's lined up in front of them and they don't care what you are running, they don't care about whatever it is, we're going to run our thing and that's on you to stop it. When I was in Detroit, I had the privilege of going against the Steelers in training camp for a couple of days and being around Mike Tomlin, so I promise you his mentality is 'this is what it is. You either stop it or you don't.' And that's what it's going to be about this Sunday.
"Even when you watch the film, they have this mentality that we're going to come down and we're going to punch you in the mouth, we're going to do our plays and it's up to you to stop it. If you do, you do. If you don't, then it's going to be a long day for you. It isn't about nothing else. It isn't dodge, it isn't about trying to trick you this and try to do all that or whatever. It's just playing sound football, your fundamentals and your keys, and read your stuff and just come downhill and play some real football."
Safety Von Bell on Ben Roethlisberger:
"He won the Super Bowl. He has experience, he's been in the playoffs, and he's seen a lot of great ball and a lot of ballplayers. That's what makes him, him. He's a competitor, and he's standing up there, you're not going to get much movement but he's going to take a hit and complete the pass and he'll keep on going.
"That's what the mentality that they have and that franchise is. Just bloody nose, punch you in the mouth and they're going to keep on going.
"What makes him Big Ben is that he's getting tackles by D-ends and D-tackles and he's completing the passes still. You've got to grab his arm. He's very strong. He's seen a lot, and you can't fool him in this league. He's got that timing, and Coach Tomlin really trusts him and knows what kind of player he is."
Taylor on the Steelers defense:
"Their defense is one of the best in the league. It really starts up front with those front guys that they've got. They put a lot of pressure on the quarterback. They have played together for a long time. They have good backers behind them. Minkah (Fitzpatrick) leads that secondary and they have really good corners. It's a group we are familiar with. They play really well together. They have 34, 35 sacks. A ton of turnovers they have created. They do a really nice job on defense."
Taylor on if continuity on defense is an asset to the Steelers this year:
"It appears that way. You don't see mistakes on tape. Some defenses they play, you can tell where there are miscommunication errors and flat out busts. You don't see that against these guys. They do a good job of playing all 11 guys together."
Quarterback Joe Burrow on Roethlisberger:
"He's one of a handful that I always enjoyed watching. It feels like he is always in control of what's going on. It feels like he's never rushed, and he sees the field. I always enjoyed watching him growing up."
Bell on the Steelers offense:
"They play as a unit. They trust the plan, they really feed off each other. Big plays, especially Claypool, JuJu, (James) Washington. (James) Conner is the work horse on the ground. Him and the group of backs, and the offensive line, they're huge. They buy time for Ben to make the right reads and the right throws, and they're just clicking on all cylinders right now."
Taylor on preparing for the Steelers without knowing Roethlisberger's status for sure:
"They have a good quarterback room. You know Roethlisberger's going to play, barring something unforeseen. He's a tremendous quarterback. He's gotten so many reps over the course of his life. Can't imagine that he's going to be any different whether he's practicing this week or not. We've got to be ready for him. We played against Mason (Rudolph) last year as well. We've seen a lot of tape of him. And (Joshua) Dobbs. He's got a lot of tape in the NFL as well. We'll prepare for the Pittsburgh Steelers offense. We know it's going to be a tough test for us. They're a great unit. They have a lot of good skill players, a really veteran offensive line group."