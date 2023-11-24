Bengals are talking about Larry O, T.J. and Cam

Coach Zac Taylor on preparing for the Steelers with a new offensive coordinator:

"You have to be ready to react as the game goes. They've got guys on staff that have called games before at other places. They obviously have a very quality staff they believe in. You've got to plan for the Pittsburgh offense and be ready to react if you notice anything different."

Quarterback Jake Browning on how he breaks down the Steelers offense (per interview with Geoff Hobson for Bengals.com):

"They've got a really good pass rush. Feels like they've had a really good pass rush for like 70 years. They're a good team. They do what they do, and they do it really well.

"They're going to challenge you on the outside and try to make you one-dimensional stopping the run. I think it really starts with their pass rush and the two guys on the edge and the two on the interior. I mean, we know Larry (Ogunjobi). Larry makes a lot of splash plays. Shows up on film. Cam Heyward has been there forever. The two edge guys are two of the better ones. One is the best in the NFL and the other one's not talked about as much but really good, too."

Browning on preparing for this opportunity:

"I have been preparing like I am going to be the guy for some time. The preparation is a little bit different. It's different, adjusting to that on the fly, but I feel well prepared for the adjustment."

Browning on his preparation this week and how his routine has changed:

"The last few days I have watched a lot of Steelers tape. I feel like I have been in the room when we have played them a lot. I have a good feel for what they are doing on defense. Now it's just what are we doing to attack that, what they do. Then you start diving in as the week progresses."

Taylor on Browning and what he has seen from his growth:

"Our belief in him has grown every single year. Whether that is based on work he has done on his own, his confidence in the system as he has been here. You can see his confidence within the team, and I think the team responds to that the right way. He is a guy that is just always here. That is a positive thing. He is around his teammates a lot, his coaches a lot, support staff a lot.