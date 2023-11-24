Bengals are talking about Larry O, T.J. and Cam

The Steelers will be back in the heat of the AFC North this Sunday when they take on the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium.
It will be the first time the two teams will meet this season and it will be a different look Bengals.
Quarterback Joe Burrow is out with a wrist injury and first-year quarterback Jake Browning will be making his first NFL start.
"You can see his confidence within the team, and I think the team responds to that the right way," said Coach Zac Taylor.
The Bengals know one of the toughest challenges Browning will face this week is the Steelers defensive front, something they weighed in on this week.
Coach Zac Taylor on preparing for the Steelers with a new offensive coordinator:
"You have to be ready to react as the game goes. They've got guys on staff that have called games before at other places. They obviously have a very quality staff they believe in. You've got to plan for the Pittsburgh offense and be ready to react if you notice anything different."
Quarterback Jake Browning on how he breaks down the Steelers offense (per interview with Geoff Hobson for Bengals.com):
"They've got a really good pass rush. Feels like they've had a really good pass rush for like 70 years. They're a good team. They do what they do, and they do it really well.
"They're going to challenge you on the outside and try to make you one-dimensional stopping the run. I think it really starts with their pass rush and the two guys on the edge and the two on the interior. I mean, we know Larry (Ogunjobi). Larry makes a lot of splash plays. Shows up on film. Cam Heyward has been there forever. The two edge guys are two of the better ones. One is the best in the NFL and the other one's not talked about as much but really good, too."
Browning on preparing for this opportunity:
"I have been preparing like I am going to be the guy for some time. The preparation is a little bit different. It's different, adjusting to that on the fly, but I feel well prepared for the adjustment."
Browning on his preparation this week and how his routine has changed:
"The last few days I have watched a lot of Steelers tape. I feel like I have been in the room when we have played them a lot. I have a good feel for what they are doing on defense. Now it's just what are we doing to attack that, what they do. Then you start diving in as the week progresses."
Taylor on Browning and what he has seen from his growth:
"Our belief in him has grown every single year. Whether that is based on work he has done on his own, his confidence in the system as he has been here. You can see his confidence within the team, and I think the team responds to that the right way. He is a guy that is just always here. That is a positive thing. He is around his teammates a lot, his coaches a lot, support staff a lot.
"You want that from your quarterback and your key players, where everybody likes being around him, has confidence in him, pulling hard for him. That is a big element in the NFL, a guy you are pulling hard for. I think everybody in this building is pulling hard for Jake."
Browning on the Steelers defense:
"A lot of their stuff starts with the front four, the two guys on the edge and the two interior guys. I know Larry (Ogunjobi). Everybody knows T.J. Watt and (Alex) Highsmith. Cam Heyward has been there for what feels like forever.
"They've always played at a very high level and set the tone for the team. Just creating so many negative plays, turnovers, rushing quarterbacks through their reads. That is where it starts, not letting them completely take over the game. It's hard. They're really good players. It feels like the Steelers have been good on defense for 70 years. It's another tough defense. It starts with their front four. They do a really good job."
Browning on playing in AFC North matchups:
"They're battles. The turnover battle is huge. Whether it's the Ravens, Steelers, Cleveland, they are going to limit your possessions, run the ball, play really physical style of football. That is a big part, turnover margin."
Browning on preparing to go against T.J. Watt:
"For me, just in general, having not played a ton in live regular season football, playing on time is very important. Don't just sit back there and pat the ball. That comes in play even moreso when you are playing against a good front four.
"I think what makes them so difficult is he is very good. When there is only one it's much different than when there's four legit threats. You can't just help one side the whole time and leave one guy on an island. They do have four legit guys.
"I think for me it's playing on time and not sitting with the ball back there. A lot of that stuff gets figured out with reps."
