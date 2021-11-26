Bengals are talking about Cam, Highsmith, Diontae

Coach Zac Taylor on linebacker T.J. Watt and defensive tackle Cameron Heyward:

"I know T.J. Watt's always a Defensive Player of the Year candidate. When he's in the game it changes a lot of things. They've always been strong up front as long as I've been here. People always talked about him and Bud Dupree and they are tremendous players.

"But Cam Heyward, No. 97, he wrecks games. It's not often you say that about defensive tackles. They can move him around to so many different positions. He has such a knowledge of the defense, a knowledge of his matchups. He is always a guy you have to pay attention to and be dialed in on because he will wreck a game in a heartbeat.

"We have a lot of respect for all of their guys on defense. They have had a solid defense for a long time."

Quarterback Joe Burrow on Heyward:

"He is what makes it tough to run the ball against them inside. He has been one of the best players in the league for a long time and he is tough to block, that is why he is still around."

Taylor on linebacker Alex Highsmith:

"You can't undersell Highsmith. He has done a great job here in his second year. He started to come on at the end of last year. I thought he started the year out really strong when we played them in that third game. He just continues to get better and better.