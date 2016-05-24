Ben: 'You want to win Super Bowls'

7 to start:** It's referred to by Coach Mike Tomlin as 'seven shots,' a drill where the ball is placed at the two-yard line with the offense looking to punch it into the end zone. The offense throws everything at the defense, and the challenge is simple, stop them.

It was commonly run in training camp last year, and during the season, but Tomlin pulled it out to start off OTAs.

"That's Coach Tomlin's new thing, that's seven shots," said Roethlisberger. "We were a little surprised we were doing it, then we weren't surprised because that is what he loves. He loves that little period."

Time to step up: Roethlisberger knows the offense is going to miss receiver Martavis Bryant, suspended for the entire season, but he also knows that everyone else will pick up their game as a result.

"He is a big weapon for us, one of the best and had the chance to be one of the best in the NFL. It's unfortunate," said Roethlisberger. "All of us need to step up. We have had a lot of guys carry a lot on their shoulders. I would like to see some of the young guys take the next step, especially some of the young receiving guys."