Ben said goodbye after 18 seasons

In his second season he took it one step further, guiding the Steelers to a Super Bowl XL win, which included winning three games on the road in the postseason, and even making a tackle (following a Bettis lost fumble), that saved the postseason run.

It wouldn't take long for Roethlisberger to get the Steelers right back on top again, leading the team to a win in Super Bowl XLIII (2008), with a remarkable pass to Santonio Holmes in the final minute to secure the victory over the Arizona Cardinals.

The two-time Super Bowl champion holds numerous Steelers' records, including passing yards, completions, attempts, completion percentage, passing touchdowns, passing touchdowns of at least 60 yards, passer rating, yards per attempt, 300-yard passing games and 3,000-yard passing seasons, and as well as games played.

Roethlisberger oozed confidence when he took the field and when it came to the fourth quarter, and the game was on the line, he shined the brightest. He had 53 game-winning drives, tied for third all-time in the NFL in that category. He also orchestrated 41 fourth quarterback comebacks.

"For me it felt like we always had a chance when Ben was in the huddle," said former tight end Heath Miller, who was drafted by the Steelers in the first round of the 2005 NFL Draft, one year after Roethlisberger arrived. "It didn't matter the talent around. We always had a chance no matter who we were playing because he was in the huddle. He had that confidence, something you have to have at that position. Everyone believed in him.

"I think that's a trait that makes him so great, his ability to be so competitive. He always wants to be the best. That's what drives him. And he's been able to balance that with being a good sport, respecting the game and respecting his teammates, but also, the guys he's competing against. I think he does a great job of balancing those things."

The 2021 season was one filled with NFL milestones for Roethlisberger, with him reaching new heights in multiple categories week after week.

Roethlisberger passed Philip Rivers for fifth place all-time in passing yards in NFL history when the Steelers defeated the Tennessee Titans in Week 15. Roethlisberger is behind only Tom Brady, Drew Brees, Peyton Manning and Brett Favre.

Roethlisberger also passed Rivers for fifth place all-time in career completions in 2021. The top five include Brees, Brady, Favre and Manning.

Roethlisberger joined an elite fraternity when he threw his 400th career touchdown pass in 2021. Roethlisberger joined a group that includes Brady, Brees, Favre, Manning, Dan Marino, Rivers and Aaron Rodgers.

Roethlisberger also hit the 3,000-yard plateau for the 15th time in his career in 2021, only the sixth player in NFL history to do so.

The memories he has given fans over his 18 seasons are too many to count. But they are memories that should land Roethlisberger where all of the Steelers greatest players are – in Canton, Ohio as a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.