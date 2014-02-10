Ben's foundation to purchase K-9 dog

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was among the countless thousands who were saddened when Pittsburgh Police K-9 dog Rocco lost his life after being injured while on duty.
Roethlisberger wanted to do something to help, and the Ben Roethlisberger Foundation will by purchasing another K-9 dog for the Pittsburgh Police Department and Officer Phil Lerza, who was Rocco's partner and handler.
The Ben Roethlisberger Foundation was established when a K-9 was shot and killed in Roethlisberger's hometown of Findlay, Ohio, and has since funded the purchase of K-9 dogs across the country, predominantly in Pittsburgh, Ohio and cities where the Steelers have played.
"Rocco can never be replaced, but we only hope to help with the healing process and to provide Officer Lerza with another loyal partner," said Roethlisberger.