Ben's foundation to purchase K-9 dog

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was among the countless thousands who were saddened when Pittsburgh Police K-9 dog Rocco lost his life after being injured while on duty.

Roethlisberger wanted to do something to help, and the Ben Roethlisberger Foundation will by purchasing another K-9 dog for the Pittsburgh Police Department and Officer Phil Lerza, who was Rocco's partner and handler.

The Ben Roethlisberger Foundation was established when a K-9 was shot and killed in Roethlisberger's hometown of Findlay, Ohio, and has since funded the purchase of K-9 dogs across the country, predominantly in Pittsburgh, Ohio and cities where the Steelers have played.